All about IBSAT - One of the Top MBA entrance exams in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): As an MBA/PGPM aspirant, one must be thorough and very well aware of the whole list of MBA entrance exams conducted in India.

One needs to be prepared for some or most of them by now. IBSAT is among the most popular MBA entrance exams, aspirants appear every year. It is conducted by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (a deemed University under Section 3 of UGC 1956).

ICFAI Business School (IBS) established in 1995, has maintained a track record of being one of the top Business Schools in India in the context of academic excellence and infrastructure. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is now a behemoth, with nine outstanding campuses across India turning heads and earning claps each year with its excellent academic performance, excellent placements, and an army of skilled and capable professionals.

What is IBSAT?

It is an online, computer-based aptitude test with a set of multiple choice questions. The time duration is 2 hours. The exam evaluates the candidate's ability in quantitative techniques, data adequacy and interpretation, vocabulary, reading comprehension and logical reasoning.

It is a common entrance examination conducted for students seeking admission for:

MBA/Ph.D. programs in IBS Hyderabad and IBS Bengaluru (Off Campus IFHE)

MBA program in IBS Dehradun and IBS Jaipur

PGPM (Post Graduation Program in Management) in IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Kolkata, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Mumbai, and IBS Pune.

IBSAT 2022 Proctored from Home:

This year again, applicants will be able to appear for the test from the ease of their homes. Applicants will need a device and a stable internet connection for those two precious hours.

Important dates

If one is preparing for the management program for 2023-25, the application gates are open now. Every year the application submission procedure starts midyear. Likewise, the application submission procedure started on 1st July 2022.

The Entrance test will be held online on 24th and 25th December 2022. Followed by the same, the results for the entrance will be released by the 1st week of January 2023, and then the selection process will begin by the 2nd week of February 2023.

What do candidates have to do?

Apply online from the comfort of home by visiting the official site, www.ibsindia.org. A mail will be received in confirmation right after the payment and the required information is given therein followed by a hardcopy of the ICFAI Business School Bulletin within a week at the address provided.

Purchase application forms from the nearest ICFAI Business School (IBS) information office. One may locate the branches easily through the same link mentioned above.

Extra mileage for exam readiness

Every year ICFAI Business School (IBS) conducts National Mock Test. This can prove to be an eye-opener and a great tool for self-assessment before appearing for the IBSAT Entrance Test. The eligibility criteria for the same while appearing for the mock test.

The test is open for Indian residents

Need a valid e-mail address and stable internet access during the mock-test

Graduation batches of 2020 to 2022 with a minimum of 50% marks. Minimum 50% marks in 2nd-year degree if appearing for the final year in 2023.

Verifying 10th certificate is a mandate for checking the age.



Prizes (Vouchers):

The first 100 rankers will be acknowledged with vouchers, the first prize, being Rs.10000. The results will be released within 7 days from the date of the exam. Followed by ICFAI Business School (IBS) notifying the prize winners via e-mail.

National IBSAT Mock Test gives a clear insight into IBSAT and is great guidance towards preparation. Visit https://ibsat-mocktest.ibsindia.org/ to register for the mock test now.

Why is IBSAT and ICFAI Business School (IBS) unique for pursuing MBA/PGPM in India:

The fame: Ever since 1995, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been outstanding in all parameters which a B- School is graded upon. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has earned a highly held reputation for providing management programs that are of global standards.

Unique academic curriculum: ICFAI Business School (IBS) two-year full-time MBA/ PGPM program is an experience of its own. Here one will not only learn Kotler's and Keller's theories but get to experience a lot more beyond classroom teaching. The course curriculum is majorly focused on case-study-based learning, a 14-week summer internship program, continuous skill enrichment through multiple teaching tools, and always updated teaching matter and methods.

World-class Infrastructure: A grand and updated infrastructure certainly has a great role to play in the learning process. All 9 ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses are excellent places to spend two beautiful years of holistic learning.

Excellent placement: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a great reputation for accomplishing excellent placement for the students each year in all the well-known MNCs and organizations nationally and internationally, with the most handsome packages one can think of. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a stable list of companies turning up every year for campus recruitment, with the list going longer with every passing year.

Vast Alumni Network: IBSAF (ICFAI Business School Alumni Federation) was founded in 1997 and has now become a dear asset to ICFAI Business School (IBS) with over 62000 Alumni. IBSAF surely has the power to make one feel great being a part of this huge family of ICFAI Business School (IBS). This voluntary approach of our priced alumni turns out to be a great resource to the students in terms of personal and professional counselling, and a vast network of opportunities. IBSAF empowers one with connections that stays with one beyond these two years. And yes, one should check out the updates about the yearly alumni meets. They are indeed one of a kind.

Holistic approach: ICFAI Business School (IBS) believes in 360-degree learning and shift in one's approach and makes sure that one gets to discover a lot more than just education. Leadership skill development, industry-specific training, soft- skills development, and personality development are some of the intangible yet crucial benefits along with academic and professional learning.

In a nutshell, two years full-time MBA/PGPM program at the ICFAI Business School (IBS) campus is going to be one of the best decisions and opportunities.

Quick facts

ICFAI Business School (IBS) stands among top Management colleges in India.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) accepts CAT, GMAT, XAT, and NMAT by GMAC scores too.

For more information visit www.ibsindia.org

To Apply Click Here

To Fill For visit https://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2022/registration/index.asp?utm_source=PRNEWSWIRE&utm_medium=PR2

Contacts:

ICFAI Business School

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040-23440963 (5 lines)

Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

