All in one learning management system Miho raised 100k USD pre-seed funding

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/SRV): Miho, an online all-in-one learning management system provider, has raised 100k USD in pre-seed funding from India-based B2B saas accelerator Upekkha.

Miho is empowering creators and learners with secure, scalable, and fuzz-free technology to deliver their courses, thereby allowing them to focus on creating content.

The current funding will be utilized to strengthen the US market by establishing content marketing strategies, acquiring all possible customers, and adding features such as community and in-built communication to the platform.

Miho started in June 2020 with headquarters in the US. The company also launched its first product (alpha version) in June 2021, with 15-20 customers. Since then, the startup has been experiencing exponential business growth as it now has 100+ paid customers from 17+ different countries, ranging from individual content creators to startups who are using content as a marketing strategy on the platform.



Hanuj Tilwani, Co-Founder and CEO, of Miho, said, "We are trying to put together the right workflow and integration in place to ensure that the users can do everything in one place, starting from creating, selling, delivering, marketing, and upselling their digital offerings." We fail faster to become successful faster--We have seen enough failures in life so that we can quickly grow and adapt, he added.

Talking about Miho's USPs and Vision, Jimish Parekh, Co-founder and CTO, of Miho, said, "We are not just providing multiple integrations outside the ecosystem in a single platform but also a better user experience. We are in a very good position to help people start their sites and use content to earn extra income, with a vision to empower 1,00,000 creators while doing this".

With state-of-the-art tech, multiple tool integrations, third-party content embeds, and inbuilt communities, Miho aims at revolutionizing the world of online learning.

