All manufacturing units at Hero MotoCorp to resume operations from May 24

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp said on Saturday it is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in the country from May 24.

It had started single shift production at three of its plants -- Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand -- from May 17.

The other plants of Hero MotoCorp -- Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh -- will also start single shift operations from May 24.



The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from next week said the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

"In addition to producing for domestic market, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to global business markets across the world. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually," it said.

Hero MotoCorp has started a concerted initiative across the organisation as top priority to get the employees in age group of 18 to 45 years vaccinated. More than 90 per cent of employees above the age of 45 years have already been vaccinated.

Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for gradual resumption of operations, it said in a statement. (ANI)

