All reality on-demand streaming service hayu launches in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): hayu - the all-reality TV and ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service from NBCUniversal - has launched in India. Launching direct-to-consumer (DTC) on a full array of devices: mobile, tablet, laptop, connected TVs and selected consoles, hayu will be available, for the first time in India.

Targeting the broad base of viewers who are fans of the reality genre, hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of top reality TV content including all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from the very beginning to the final season, as well as its spin-offs - along with numerous other franchises, including the popular The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing and Family Karma.

hayu's breadth of content uniquely super-serves reality fans. The service offers extensive choice, with a wide variety of unscripted sub-genres in English language including: Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Fashion and True Crime. Subscribers don't have to worry about spoilers as the vast majority of US shows are available on hayu the same day as their US broadcast.



"Given the immense popularity of reality TV in India, we are thrilled to be launching hayu in the country and we look forward to super-serving Indian viewers with the best unscripted content has to offer," commented Hendrik McDermott - Managing Director, Direct to Consumer - Global. "hayu is already the premiere destination for must-watch reality TV in 27 other countries and will now deliver the same great service in India."

In multiple markets hayu has distinguished itself as the must-have, all-reality TV service. Fans of reality TV can now subscribe with a 3-month prepaid pass for R349 or 12 months for R999.

