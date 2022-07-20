ALLEN Career Institute is all set to launch NEET (UG) one year Leader/Repeater Course - Target 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): ALLEN Career Institute - a name synonymous to education excellence, has taken another step to simplify the learning journey of aspiring students as they rigorously prepare themselves to crack the most prestigious competitive examinations. ALLEN Career Institute offers premium coaching for the preparation of JEE (Main + Advanced), JEE (Main), Pre-Medical (NEET-UG), Pre-Nurture and Career Foundation (Class VI to X, NTSE and Olympiads) along with preparations for the Leader/Repeater (Pre-Medical Repeaters) Batch ALLEN offers a strong foundation of knowledge and exceptional preparation methods to students that help them meet their career dreams and objectives.

ALLEN Career Institute is launching a tailor-made course for students who have appeared in class 12th and are aiming for NEET (UG) 2023 from the Month of 2022 onwards. Assuring each student with the BEST Faculty - BEST System - BEST Personal Care - Best Results, ALLEN also supports their preparation with rigorous training and advanced study materials which will only facilitate yielding results par excellence. With the right support and analysing of the needs of the students while practising different approaches for each student, a common goal of qualifying and acing the medical entrance exams are achieved.

Going forward, ALLEN has ensured to provide a world-class residential facility with premium amenities for the NEET (UG) 2023 aspirants at Nelamangala. This facility has separate accommodation for Boys and Girls with air-conditioned rooms and ample space for self-learning along with library facilities. Exclusive Residential Batch for NEET Repeaters - aims to extend one on one attention to each student around the clock and have extra preparation facilities while striking the right balance between academic and recreation



This 9acre campus is a mobile free - covid protocol adhered premises. Ample care has been taken to provide high-quality vegetarian food along with in-house laundry facility.

ALLEN's result-oriented methodology is ably supported by experienced faculty members, mentoring the aspiring doctors at this residential facility. The Leader/Repeater courses commence from August 2022 onwards and end on April 2023. Batches commencing from August 11 and August 25, 2022.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

