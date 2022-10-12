Almond Solutions launches ChannelVerse - A channel engagement and experience platform

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Almond Solutions, a channel engagement, and experiences company, today announced the launch of a channel engagement platform - ChannelVerse™. The platform empowers enterprises to increase revenues by effectively engaging channel partners and sales teams through utility experiences and engagements. Companies can use the platform to launch highly customized virtual events and exhibitions, loyalty and reward programs, product education initiatives, and digital sampling activities.

The mobile-first web platform integrates gamification, messaging tools like WhatsApp, advanced data and AI algorithms, and third-party APIs to help companies go beyond conventional tactics to excite, educate, engage, and reward the entire channel in new and exciting ways. Additionally, the platform enables channel partners to place order requests and companies to monitor fulfillment. Currently, more than one million channel partners are active on the platform.

Commenting on the launch, Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Co-founders of Almond Solutions jointly said, "Channel is the backbone of every distribution-led organization. Sustaining a meaningful conversation, providing new tools and services, and always-on engagement is of strategic importance for revenue growth. This is where ChannelVerse helps any company to leverage the power of technology, data, and creativity to launch programs in a short span, and measure efficacy from the word go. Customer needs are changing rapidly, and organizations need to be more agile, creative, and data-driven. Our vision behind ChannelVerse is to replace the conventional channel engagement models with a solution that provides high ROI and business insights, ensures consistency, and closes all inefficient gaps caused by elaborate human intervention. ChannelVerse makes it easier for organizations to have sustained communication and a valued relationship with even a small-scale shopkeeper in a remote part of the country."



ChannelVerse was launched as an unbranded beta platform in 2021 and is now being deployed by India's leading FMCG and CPG brands. Organizations are using it for a variety of use-cases such as channel loyalty and rewards management, organizing hybrid events, training their category influencers, launching region specific sales promotions simultaneously, conducting retail audits, and educating shopkeepers on shelf-management. The platform can be used as a standalone application or integrated in existing systems.

For more information, you can reach out to channelverse@almond.solutions.

Almond is an engine that helps companies efficiently accelerate distribution-led revenue growth. Since 2020, Almond Solutions is helping companies empower and scale their channel engagement. Almond's product platform delivers hybrid and virtual events with a highly differentiated experience, product education initiatives, and innovative loyalty and rewards programs. Almond Solutions is headquartered in Gurugram with global operations in US, Africa and Europe.

