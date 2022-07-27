Alniche Lifesciences celebrates its crystal anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alniche Lifesciences, one of the leading and fastest growing pharma companies of India has successfully completed 15 years of its journey today by offering specialized high-quality, effective, affordable medicines and wellness products from all around the world. With its cutting-edge products, Alniche is the preferred partner of Global healthcare organizations to launch their Global brands in India.

Today, Alniche has 800+ employees with 5000+ distribution points both for prescription and OTX brands, covering 90,000+ doctors and 40,000 hospitals. The company is ranked among the top in Nephrology and Critical care, pioneering in bringing novel molecules/formulations in Renal Care and Critical care. Also, the company is focused on therapies such as Skinceuticals, Gastroenterology, Neuropsychiatry, Cardiac Diabetes Care etc.



Talking about the completion of 15 years, Girish Arora-MD, Alniche Lifesciences, said, "It all started 15 years ago when after more than two decades of experience of heading niche therapy areas in India in various renowned companies, I felt the void for a Nephrology focussed organization covering all Nephrologists across India. Till then most organizations had Nephrology as a division with a divided focus on this therapy segment. I was convinced that the specialists and patients in this segment needed greater attention and this conviction was the driving force behind the inception of Alniche".

He further added, "From the very outset, we had a goal of being a leading global pharma company. This journey would not have been possible without our customers who trusted us, industry analysts who recognized our products, and partners who invested in us. Also, I would like to thank my team who supported me at every step of the way and went above and beyond to serve our customers."

