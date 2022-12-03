Alpha Corp wins recognition at 14th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alpha Corp, one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi NCR has won two prestigious awards in the 14th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards held at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza New Delhi on 30th November 2022. The company received the honour of "Developer of the year" in Township and "Emerging Developer of the Year" in the Industrial and Warehousing segment.

The event also witnessed interactive sessions of panel discussions where Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director of Alpha Corp, one of the admired dignitaries, shared his views highlighting the funding prospects - portfolio diversification and new investing models.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Agarwal said, "It is always inspirational to be part of such events and discussions where we can exchange knowledge and express ourselves with fellow colleagues and peers. It is a proud moment for the entire Alpha Corp family to receive the recognitions. As responsible developers, we have always delivered projects which have matched the demands and expectations of the buyers. We aim to cater to their requirements and such awards motivate us to deliver the best to them."

The awards were received by Mukul Kumar, Executive Director - Projects, Akhilesh Mishra, Sr. General Manager - Projects and Dr Rachna Sharma, HOD - Marketing of Alpha Corp.



Alpha Corp has an extensive presence in Gurugram, Karnal, Meerut, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad.

For more than 15 years, Realty+ has been organizing Real Estate Conclave & Awards across 7 major cities in India to bring together all stakeholders in the business of real estate and to appreciate their praiseworthy contributions to the real estate sector.

Since its inception in 2003, Alpha Corp has built an unmatched legacy as a developer with landmark projects across key cities of India. Leveraging its experience in product design, development capabilities and capital management strategies, Alpha Corp has developed a diversified business portfolio of integrated townships, condominiums, corporate offices, retail city centers and industrial parks across NCR (including Gurugram, Karnal), Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Its landmark developments are testimony to the company's reputation as a credible developer in India.

Realty+ from exchange4media Group is a real estate publication with a legacy of 18 years behind it. The publication has been recognised as the 'Best Real Estate Magazine' by NAREDCO.

