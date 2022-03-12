Alpino Health Foods, a Shark Tank brand, raises funds through revenue based financing before its seed round

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alpino Health Foods, the brand of healthy breakfast food products, announced today that it has raised an undisclosed amount in a Revenue Based Financing round from patron investors on the Klub platform. A part of this fund will be dedicated to branding, marketing and building the team. Alpino Health Foods is one of the few brands that got a deal from 4 Sharks however, the brand raised funds through RBF before closing its seed round.

Alpino is a pioneer in the peanut butter category, the brand sells 1 peanut butter jar every 15 seconds. It has recently expanded its portfolio to provide a wider range of nut butter and healthy spreads. In line with this, the company plans to launch an exciting range of healthy breakfast essentials as a part of its vision to become the go-to brand for nutritious breakfast without compromising on taste.

Alpino is currently present on over 20 e-commerce platforms and over 5000 retail stores across India in addition to selling from its website. Alpino Health Foods specializes in products that are made of premium quality and minimum ingredients. The brand focuses on busting myths of healthy food being costlier.

The brand has successfully roped in celebrities across different categories like KL Rahul (vice-captain of India's national cricket team) and Prince Narula (one of the biggest celebrities in Indian reality shows) for their campaigns along with over 500 renowned fitness enthusiasts.



Chetan Kanani, Co-founder, and Managing Director, Alpino Health Foods said, "Alpino Health Foods is a combined effort of six friends, who have worked tirelessly to create this brand and its market. When six friends came together to contribute to the better health of society, the research concluded that India desperately needed a good source of nutrient-rich foods. towards their vision to expand its rich and awareness they have Partnered with Klub. With Klub, we felt that we are talking to a partner, who is equally invested in making us a successful brand. We are planning to use these funds to expand our digital footprints and create more awareness about our brand and hire across verticals."

Speaking about the funding, Subhashish Bhadra, Director at Klub said, "The Indian breakfast market registered a growth rate of 12 per cent CAGR in 2020, which further accelerated to 18-20 per cent in the post-pandemic world, as people become more inclined to convenience foods. This is why patron investors on Klub were excited by the opportunity to back one of the leaders in this space, which was also featured on Shark Tank India. Alpino's steady month-on-month revenue growth and strong brand recollection saw it get subscribed on our platform within minutes."

Klub has facilitated more than 400 investments in over 200 digital businesses so far and has a community of more than 6250 patron investors. The company raised USD 20 million in one of the largest seed rounds in the country and grew by 20x in the last year.

Klub is India's leading Revenue Based Financing platform providing flexible growth capital to digital businesses and SMEs. Klub provides funding for recurring marketing, inventory, and capex spending to a wide variety of digital businesses across e-commerce, D2C, ed-tech, SaaS, and the broader digital commerce spectrum. Klub is the preferred partner for Indian digital brands because of the variety of customized capital products that they offer. This versatile product stack enables repeat funding for all types of businesses. Revenue Based Financing is the perfect complement to equity financing for startups across stages. Klub has been funded by marquee investors like Naveen Tiwari, Kunal Shah, 9Unicorns, Surge (Sequoia Capital India's accelerator fund), Alter Global, GMO Venture Partners, and marquee global angels.

