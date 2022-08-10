ALT Mobility launches debt aggregation platform for commercial electric vehicle leasing, plans on investing USD 100mn in next 12 months

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): IIT Delhi-based Alt Mobility, a commercial fleet leasing platform announced the launch of 'Elektrowagen' - a structured finance solution to mobilize low-cost debt finance from domestic and international financing institutions for electrification of commercial fleets in India. Under this structure, the Company has signed MoUs with two non-banking financing institutions (NBFCs) focused on electric vehicle financing for a commitment of $25mn over the next 12 months.

Co-founder and CEO of Alt Mobility, Dev Arora said, "We are announcing our first partnership with Mufin Green Finance and AMU Leasing, both have been pioneers in the retail EV financing space and will be working with us to unlock B2B fleet leasing for electric two-wheelers and LCVs. An estimated 80% of EV OEM sales are from B2B logistic and aggregation companies, seeking asset light, low cost, flexible and turnkey fleet solutions for switching their fleets to electric."

"On one side we provide asset light logistic companies the ability to rapidly scale up to tens of thousands of EV fleets in months with a full stack EV leasing offering. On the other side, Alt's debt aggregation platform aims to unlock access to hundreds of millions of dollars of debt through credit enhancement, asset underwriting, co-lending, and redeployment assurance that is backed by our FleetOS fleet management platform, for financing institutions to participate in the rapidly growing demand from our partners," Dev said.



Pankaj Gupta, CEO of Mufin Green Finance, India first listed NBFC dedicated to EV finance said, "We are delighted to partner with Alt to promote our joint mission of transitioning India to sustainable mobility through improved access to finance. We are excited by the demand Alt has been able to generate with B2B partnerships and a complimenting approach towards risk sharing and technology-enabled asset management gives us enormous confidence as a lender." Mufin is backed by Global leading impact funds, with more than 100Cr disbursements in just last 150 days in both Retail and B2B consumers.

Nehal Gupta, Director at AMU Leasing commenting on the partnership said, "We are glad to announce our partnership with Alt for leasing of eLCVs. With this partnership we hope to jointly work with Alt to onboard new OEMs, expand customer segments and geographies and scale up our EV portfolio rapidly. The team's expertise in the EV technology stack, skin in the game approach and collaborative synergies has given us a lot of comfort."

Commercial fleet electrification has the potential to impact seven Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "As the pace of fleet electrification grows and conventional pools of debt remain inaccessible, we are actively working to unlock low-cost international development and impact capital for participating in the exciting EV transformation in India. We also hope GOI considers including EV finance under priority sector lending to give a boost to the sector," Dev said.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

