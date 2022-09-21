Altigreen Propulsion Labs, in partnership with Excellon Software, extends the power of digital to its distribution network

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dealer Management Software (DMS) expert and EV Industry specialist Excellon Software has added a leading EV OEM to its portfolio: Altigreen Propulsion Labs. Altigreen is a Reliance-backed Bangalore based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles for the last mile segment. The EV maker is rapidly expanding and is in the process of entering the B2C space with a network of dealerships across all major cities in India. Excellon's technology and industry knowhow will lay the foundation on which Altigreen will build its nationwide presence.

Excellon Software is ready with a FAME-II compliant Dealer Management Solution that allows for easy user adoption by Altigreen dealerships giving them an advantage over the competition. OEM and Dealers can expect to enjoy inbuilt analytics and dashboards, combined with CRM, Vehicle Sales and Procurement, Service and Spares functionality, and full technical support from an Excellon solutions team of experienced industry specialists. Excellon has added Ecommerce and Mobility Solutions apps for its customers into the suite of digital offerings, and Altigreen will also be able to leverage these offerings.





"As we are fast scaling to new geographies with our dealer network, we're thrilled to partner with Excellon Software and deploy their dealer management solution at our dealerships. This partnership will help our dealerships give a connected experience to the end customers and help Altigreen move closer to the customer than ever before," said Arun Maheshwari, CIO, Altigreen.



"We are excited to have Altigreen as one of our esteemed customers. With our capability to provide first-to-market technology and benefits not found in the industry, the FAME compliant Excellon DMS solution and its well integrated digital products will allow Altigreen's dealers and HO to monitor a complete 360 degree view of the customer journey," said Sidharth Sujir, VP of Sales and Marketing Excellon Software.

