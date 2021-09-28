Altius Venture Partners launches mentor-led and methodology driven venture capital fund

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): New Delhi based Altius Venture Partners launched their first fund with a target corpus of INR 100 Cr seeking to invest in early-stage startups across sectors.

The fund, which is in the process of registering itself with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category II fund, is backed by Navyug Mohnot, Rahul Gupta and Harsh Gupta who are serial entrepreneurs, founders, investors and come with a long and diverse experience of building successful businesses.

"AVP is an early-stage venture capital fund that is mentor led and methodology driven. At Altius we believe that start-ups should be succeeding at higher rates that they currently are. That they should be succeeding far more efficiently than they have been doing. Perhaps, it's also time to disrupt their journey to disruption by being design led and innovation driven in hand-holding, supporting and providing 360 degree mentoring and transformative interventions," said Navyug Mohnot.

The Partners at Altius Venture already have invested in and/or mentored more than 30 startups in individual capacities before coming together to form the fund. They have invested in startups like Doceree, Mosambee, Ajna Lens, SoftTech, Reliable Records, Nivesh, MyRoomie, BetterCommerce, Khadi Essentials and have successfully exited from CoCubes (acquired by Aon Hewitt), SaaS Focus (Acquired by Cognizant) to name a few.

The fund aims to leverage the power of its network for guiding and providing access to resources to the investee companies.



"Along with providing capital, we intend to become true partners by backing our portfolio companies all the way and helping them scale and turn their vision into reality. We want to be empathetic as we are demanding; we push to catalyze, inspire and energize but are forever rooted in care and concern," said Rahul Gupta.

"The investment strategy will be to build a small and focused portfolio which will allow us to keep a high bar, and dedicate more time to each of our investments," said Harsh Gupta.

The fund intends to invest in 20-25 startups in the B2B SaaS, Deeptech, Fin-Tech, Health Tech, Edtech, Consumer Tech segments among others. It will invest in pre seed, seed and pre-Series A stage startups with cheque sizes around $500k.

Startups can look to connect with the team at Altius Venture Partners via this page or write directly with their business plans at info@altiusventures.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

