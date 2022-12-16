Altus Airflow expanded its services recently; plans to launch branch offices in Kolkata and states of South India

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV): Altus Airflow, a premium Modular Operation Theatre & IVF Lab Manufacturing company, known worldwide for designing and constructing healthcare clean rooms and environment projects, has recently expanded its services beyond its current operations in Maharashtra and Gujarat to West Bengal and states located in the South of India.

With a vision to broaden its horizons, Altus Airflow aims to launch new branch offices in West Bengal, Bangalore, and the Southern Indian States such as Vishakhapattanam. In addition to this, the brand aims to use innovative and modern machinery and extend its manufacturing facility to accelerate its growth.

With a vision to deliver top-notch quality products combined with the least requirement for maintenance at an affordable rate, the brand offers a range of services in the healthcare industry like building and designing modular operation theaters in hospitals and healthcare establishments.



Some of the major products that it manufactures include AHU, Modular OT with Laminar Flow System, Hygienic Air Handling Unit, Hygienic Air Handling Unit with in-built Combined Condenser Systems, World Class Modular OT Setup, World Class IVF Suites Setup that consists of IVF Lab, IVF OT, Laparoscopic OT Setup. Furthermore, they also have Gynec OT Setup and Clean Room Doors for Healthcare Industries.



Speaking about the brand's journey, the founder and managing director of Altus Airflow, S.K. Yadav said, "At the beginning, we have faced a lot of struggles in this field. But in today's scenario, we have become a well-known organization in the field of healthcare. Every doctor knows Altus Airflow as a brand. They believe in our products and their superior quality."



Prior to establishing Altus Airflow, S.K. Yadav worked with several organizations and gained a huge experience. He discovered that every doctor has service issues and that not everyone can construct a very tall and spacious modular OT at their hospital. Following that, S.K. Yadav started Altus Airflow to offer exceptional assistance.

Established in 2013, the brand has an outstanding track record for the satisfaction of customers. The brand's mission is to provide customers with very fast and smart after-sales services that not only help the customer but also the company for its growth and progress.

For more information, please visit: www.altusairflow.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

