Aman Maksad Khan launches ultra-premium 'The Knot' club for Delhi's partygoers

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/PNN): Aman Maksad Khan, a well-known restaurateur, and businessman, has launched a state-of-the-art premium dance and nightclub 'The Knot' at New Delhi's Eros Hotel, offering a unique nightlight life and party culture experience.

Delhi's nightlife enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the most lavish club experience. The Knot is intended for both business and leisure visitors to New Delhi, and it is located near South Delhi's business districts, which offer a wide range of retail, entertainment, and tourism activities.

"This is South Delhi's first ultra premium dance and nightclub to offer limitless party culture and nightlife to business and pleasure tourists," said Aman Maksad Khan, proprietor of The Knot club. "The Knot's atmosphere represents Delhi's bustling nightlife and party culture." We went above and beyond to redefine luxury on a grander scale."

Aman claims that he began with a modest cafe in Delhi. The cafe quickly became extremely popular. This is when he decided to open a luxury dance and nightclub in South Delhi. He (Aman) bought out 92 percent of The Knot club and reopened it with a fresh design and ambiance for Delhi's partygoers.



Aman, who owns Karahni Industries Limited, Anchor Infortech Limited, Delmum Production PVT LTD, and Grains Planet PVT LTD has produced a crime thriller web series titled 'Blind Shot'.

