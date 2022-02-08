Aman Rathod and Mitesh Narigara to promote Valiant sports brand in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): Vadodara Aman Rathod and fashion model from Amreli, Mitesh Narigara will be promoting the Valiant sports brand in Gujarat at the ValianatWorldWide programme titled 'Valiant Mini World' starting from March-2022.

Valiant Sports Private Limited, publicly known as ValiantWorldWide, is an Indian sportswear and cricket equipment brand and also available globally. The Valiant brand is crafted for the people who have passion to get what they desire and go beyond the boundaries.

Both Aman Rathod and Mitesh Narigara will be promoting 'Valiant Mini World' where some of the special products of Valiant brand will be available for only Rs 99, which is only for the sports lovers in Gujarat.



Aman Rathod became a well-known face of Gujarat after he won the Vadodara bodybuilding show in 2021. Aman Rathod is the brand ambassador for well known Indian sports brand Valiant and followed by lots of advertisements. Aman Rathod attended the event of the Valiant cricket team.

On the other hand, Mitesh Narigara is a well known fashion model face in Gujarat as well in india. He was also the regional brand ambassador of Valiant Premier League's team Rajpipla Kings, Currently he is the Valiant Brand Ambassador of Amreli,(Gujarat).

