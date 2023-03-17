AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal offers iconic designs and innovation in fine jewelry

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Revel in the opulence of the glorious collection by AMARIS. From; dazzling diamonds to exquisite royal jewelry, from bold hues of precious stones to quirky everyday pieces, there is something for everyone. The brand specializes in bespoke luxury jewels that are a beautiful juxtaposition of polki, diamonds and ethically sourced stones to create modern yet covetable one-of-a-kind baubles.

Started as a small self-funded business in 2012, today - AMARIS is recognized as one of the most innovative fine jewelry brands in the country having immense year-on-year growth. An avid supporter of Make-in-India, AMARIS is one of the few brands which does 100 per cent of its manufacturing in-house with ethically sourced diamonds and stones, providing fair employment to over 30 artisans at its workshop.

Prerna Rajpal, an ardent individual, conceptualized the brand AMARIS. Her unique designs have gained her enormous recognition in leading fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Brides Today. Not only this, but she was also recognized as one of India's top 75 successful women entrepreneurs in 2017 by the Hon'ble Minister - Yash Vardhan, and in 2022 as the Top 50 Indian luxury's most powerful women by Luxebook. Her iconic designs are often seen on Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and many more.

Defined by a free-spirited attitude, the brand approaches design with a modern vision, keeping in mind its Indian roots. These pieces are unparalleled in their contemporary flair - they are aspirational, glamorous, and reflective of the client's individualistic fashion statement. What makes AMARIS stand out is the effortless balancing of premium style at palatable prices.

"AMARIS is a magical kingdom of superlative jewels and exceptional workmanship. Our jewels are a melting pot full of imagination, creativity and passion to create some of the most beautiful pieces imaginable." - Prerna Rajpal.



Prerna's warmth of presence and experience in consultation skills allow her to fuel a co-creative bond with her discerning clientele who continue to rediscover themselves through AMARIS' fine jewelry.

AMARIS truly believes that women are multifaceted and can have it all - no compromise necessary.

Website: https://www.amarisjewels.com

Social Media Link: https://www.instagram.com/amarisbyprernarajpal/

