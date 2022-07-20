Amazon Business announces exciting deals and offers for MSMEs ahead of Prime Day in India on July 23 and 24

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ahead of Prime Day 2022 in India, Amazon Business today announced exciting deals and offers across categories to help its business customers 'Discover Joy' and save more during Amazon's annual Prime Day event in India on July 23 and 24.

With two days of great deals, new launches, blockbuster entertainment and much more, customers can discover relevant selection, get incremental cashback, discounts and much more on a wide range of products.

From smartphones, laptops, printers, electronics, appliances to home and kitchen products, Amazon Business will offer MSMEs the best deals and savings across categories. It's time to make the best of this Prime Day and plan for both long and short-term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, attractive deals, GST invoice for input tax credit and much more.

Commenting on the announcement, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business said, "At Amazon Business, we have always worked to cater to the distinct business needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) and help them grow. We believe that Prime Day 2022 is an opportunity for the MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their purchasing cost. Our sellers have curated some great deals and offers across a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories to enable the customers save more and increase their profitability".

This Prime Day, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 15 Cr GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. In addition to a wide range of products, Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them manage their indirect spends (expenses incurred while running a business) effectively. This has been made possible through competitive pricing and business friendly features like multi-user accounts, approval system for purchases, spend analytics and safe and reliable delivery through Amazon's trusted and world-class fulfilment network.

In addition to GSTIN, Business customers can now register on Amazon Business using their Business PAN and avail all the benefits offered by Amazon Business. Amazon Business has also launched the 'Bill to Ship to' feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India business shipments. Additionally, the recently launched Android and iOS optimized Amazon Business app is specifically designed to improve the procurement experience of business customers. Customers can now conveniently access business exclusive features on-the-go directly from mobile.

Prime is designed to make the customer's life better every single day. Customers who haven't joined Prime yet, can join Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime and enjoy multiple Prime benefits such as unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to deals, in addition to the free and fast delivery.

Here are some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers on Prime Day from participating brands and sellers:

Amazon Business customers can access new launches from top brands including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, LG, Boat, Noise, Eureka Forbes, Electrolux, Livguard and many more.

Customers can shop from a range of commercial products across categories like laptops, projector, printers with specifications that come with additional benefits such as business exclusive discounts, GST invoice for input tax credit, discounts on bulk purchase

Apple iPad starting at INR 27,900 at 10 per cent discount

HP PC Accessories starting at INR 299 at 15 per cent discount

Lenovo Laptops starting at INR 21990 at 20 per cent discount

TP-Link Switches and Adapters starting at INR 479 at 20 per cent discount

Noise Smartwatches starting at INR 1,599 at 45 per cent discount

LG Monitors starting at INR 8,999 at 30 per cent discount

Amazon Business customers can also avail special discounts meant for business customers on the following products and categories

Computers and Laptops:

Up to 30 per cent off on Laptops

Up to 40 per cent off on Desktops

Up to 40 per cent off on Monitors

Up to 60 per cent off on Networking Devices

Up to 60 per cent off on PC accessories

Electronics:

Up to 60 per cent off on Headphones

Up to 50 per cent off on Security Cameras

Up to 40 per cent off on Digital Cameras

Appliances:

Up to 33 per cent off on all Home Appliances | Refrigerators, Washing Machines, ACs & more

IFB Appliances starting INR 399/month with No Cost EMI | Washing Machines, Air Conditioners Microwaves & Dishwashers

Up to 33 per cent off on all Whirlpool products

LG Appliances | Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners and more starting at INR 13,990/-

Office and Home Improvement:

Up to 60 per cent off Office Improvement and Tools

Up to 60 per cent off Tools and Equipment



Up to 30 per cent off Safety and Security

Up to 70 per cent off Cleaning Supplies

Office Furniture:

Work from Home Furniture - Starting at INR 1999

Up to 75 per cent off on office and study furniture

Up to 75 per cent off | Furniture and Mattresses

Up to 60 per cent off on Sofas, Recliners and more

Industrial Supplies:

Up to 40 per cent off Industrial Supplies

Up to 60 per cent off | Power tools

Testing and Measuring devices starting INR 199

Up to 70 per cent off on cleaning supplies

Occupational Health and Safety starting INR 49

Kitchen products:

Up to 70 per cent off: Kitchen & Home Appliances

Up to 70 per cent off on Cookware & dining

Starting INR 999 Mixer grinders

Up to 50 per cent off on Water purifiers

Up to 50 per cent off on Vacuum cleaners

Up to 50 per cent off on fans

Up to 50 per cent off on Geysers

Up to 60 per cent off on Baking essentials

Up to 60 per cent off on Kitchen Storage essentials

Up to 50 per cent off on Cookware

Up to 60 per cent off on OTGs

Up to 50 per cent off on Dining Sets & bar stools

Up to 50 per cent off on Dinner sets, Cutlery, casseroles, Wine Glasses, Beer Mugs

Office Decor:

Up to 70 per cent off on Lighting solutions

Up to 70 per cent off on Home & decor

Up to 70 per cent off on Home Furnishing

Up to 70 per cent off on Home decor

Up to 70 per cent off on Home storage & organisation

Check out all the offers by clicking here.

