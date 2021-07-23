Amazon Business Customers can discover joy this Prime Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amazon Business today announced a host of attractive deals for business buyers as part of Prime Day.

Businesses can look forward to never seen before deals during Amazon's annual Prime Day event in India on July 26 and 27.

During Prime Day, Amazon Business customers can access a wide range of exciting new launches from categories like smartphones, laptops, printers, electronics, appliances, home and kitchen products from top brands like OnePlus, Intel, AMD, Bajaj, Anchor, bOAt, Kimberly Clark, Zebronics and more.

Amazon Business customers can use Prime Day to plan for all kinds of long and short term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, attractive deals, GST invoice for input tax credit and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter George, Director, Amazon Business said, "As we strive through challenging and unprecedented times, I'm humbled to see how Amazon Business has played a crucial role in enabling and supporting small businesses in India to get back on their feet. This year's Prime Day is an opportunity for our MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their purchasing cost. Our sellers have curated some great deals and offers on a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories".

This Prime Day, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 15 Cr GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. There are over 3.7 lakh sellers selling to business customers on Amazon Business.

In addition to a wide range of products, Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them manage their indirect spendings effectively with competitive pricing and business friendly features like Multi-user accounts and Approvals, spend analytics and safe and reliable delivery through Amazon's trusted and world-class fulfilment network.

In addition to GSTIN, Business customers can now register on Amazon Business through their Business PAN and avail all the benefits offered by Amazon Business.

We also launched the 'Bill to Ship to' feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India shipments. This convenient feature allows customers to consolidate the tax credit to one state and make use of GST credit more effectively.

Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 329/3-months or INR 999/year at www.amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

Here are some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers on Prime Day from participating brands and sellers:

Amazon Business customers can access these new launches from top brands including:

OnePlus

Intel

AMD

Bajaj

Anchor

boAt

Kimberly Clark

Zebronics

Amazon Business has curated a range of commercial products across categories like laptops, projector, printers with specifications that make them more relevant for business or office use. Customers can get great savings on these products that come with business exclusive discounts, GST invoice for input tax credit, discounts on bulk purchase

Commercial laptops starting just at INR 18990 with Win 10 Professional

Apple iPad starting at INR 27,900 at 6% discount

HP PC Accessories starting at INR 299 at 14% discount

Lenovo Laptops starting at INR 22290 at 20% discount

TP-Link Switches and Adapters starting at INR 479 at 20% discount

Noise Smartwatches starting at INR 2,499 at 25% discount

LG Monitors starting at INR 11,299 at 13% discount

Amazon Business customers can also avail special discounts meant for business customers on the following products and categories

Computers and Laptops:

Up to 30% off on Laptops

Up to 40% off on Desktops

Up to 40% off on Monitors

Up to 60% off on Networking Devices

Up to 60% off on PC accessories

Electronics:

Up to 60% off on Headphones

Up to 50% off on Security Cameras

Up to 40% off on Digital Cameras

Appliances:



Up to 33% off on all Home Appliances | Refrigerators, Washing Machines, ACs & more

IFB Appliances starting INR 399/month with No Cost EMI | Washing Machines, Air Conditioners Microwaves & Dishwashers

Up to 33% off on all Whirlpool products

LG Appliances | Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners and more starting at INR 13,990/-

Office and Home Improvement:

Up to 60% off Office Improvement and Tools

Up to 45% off Tools and Equipment

Up to 25% off Safety and Security

Up to 70% off Cleaning Supplies

Office Furniture:

Work from Home Furniture - Starting at INR 2599

Up to 60% off on office and study furniture

Up to 60% off | Furniture and Mattresses

Up to 50% off on Sofas, Recliners and more

Industrial Supplies:

Up to 40% off Industrial Supplies

Testing and Measuring devices starting INR 199

Up to 20% off on cleaning supplies

Occupational Health and Safety starting INR 49

Kitchen products:

Up to 70% off: Kitchen & Home Appliances

Up to 70% off on Cookware & dining

Starting INR 999 Mixer grinders

Up to 50% off on Water purifiers

Up to 50% off on Vacuum cleaners

Up to 50% off on fans

Up to 50% off on Geysers

Up to 60% off on Baking essentials

Up to 60% off on Kitchen Storage essentials

Up to 50% off on Cookware

Up to 60% off on OTGs

Up to 50% off on Dining Sets & bar stools

Up to 50% off on Dinner sets, Cutlery, casseroles, Wine Glasses, Beer Mugs

Home Decor:

Up to 70% off on Lighting solutions

Up to 70% off on Home & decor

Up to 70% off on Home Furnishing

Up to 70% off on Home decor

Up to 60% off on Home storage & organisation

Check out all the offers by clicking here.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

