Amazon Great Republic Day Sale - Get Exciting Offers with No Cost EMI Offers on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC, is making shopping more exciting for its customers at ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale from January 15-20, 2023.

Bajaj Finance customers can shop from a wide range of products at Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale and get huge discounts on top brands available on a No Cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Customers can avail cart financing across segments such as Home, Kitchen, Sports, Automotive, Apparel etc., on cart value above Rs 4,200/-. With the partnership, customers can split the desired product's cost over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Benefits of using Baja j Finserv EMI Network Card during Great Republic Day Sale 2023

- No Cost EMI financing from Bajaj Finserv

- Flexible terms for easy repayment

- No down payment

Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail exclusive No Cost EMI deals on electronic gadgets, apparel, home decor, and kitchen essentials.

Bajaj Finance customers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link (bfl.onelink.me/857331112/3a) and view their card by following a few simple steps like - clicking on the 'EMI' icon on the top right corner, enter the date of birth, click on "View" to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make their masked EMI card number visible.

To avail the No Cost EMI option, customers need to choose the 'No Cost EMIs' option as a payment mode after adding desired products to the shopping cart and follow the below steps

- Select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' option

- Pick an appropriate tenor, and



- Enter EMI Network Card details and OTP received on the registered mobile number

- After entering the required details and complete the transaction by clicking on 'Place Order'

To avail the exchange offer on Mobile, Tablets, Laptops, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines and Refrigerators only, customers can

- Select the product they are looking to purchase

- select delivery location to check

- Look for 'with Exchange'

EMI card enables consumers to buy more products and conveniently pay through EMIs while shopping online. Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Customers can also choose to foreclose their loan anytime without extra charges.

For more information, click amzn.to/3Xwkrpx.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers, with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India. On a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 62.91 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

