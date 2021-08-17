Amazon Prime taps Ishaan A. Khanna for this year's highly sought-after second season

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ishaan first drew attention from Amazon Prime following his performance starting with his earlier work in Visa a short film.

And then Flesh a hard hitting web series on human trafficking and his most recent work this year a thriller web series LSD (Love, Scandal & Doctors). Now, he is all set to test the water on the sets of the Made in Heaven.

As the show begins production for its highly-awaited second season, Ishaan has lent his talent to the already stellar cast.

Starting out behind the camera and making his way from scriptwriting to casting, Ishaan is focused on every facet of filmmaking. His toil is reflective of someone who understands why Bollywood is the de facto film circuit in the world.

"After LSD came to a close, it is safe to say that none of us expected to navigate filmmaking within the confines of Covid-19's restrictions. With multiple opportunities in the pipeline and a low probability of them coming to realisation in 2020, I ensured that I was pragmatic about how this pandemic will change the way our industry operates," says Ishaan.



"It has been wonderful to see how our industry has demonstrated resilience, to ensure that audiences across the nation have plenty content to keep the company as we understand what it is like to live life in a post-pandemic world. I was blessed to work with a team of experts who made me comfortable, guided me through the entire filming process, and made the experience enjoyable and memorable," he added.

Talking about his experience, Ishaan A. Khanna says, "It was my dream to work with Zoya Akhtar. I have always felt that she imbues an inexplicable sensitivity to all her projects."

"I have always been drawn to the joy and art of storytelling. This conduit remains the focus of my career as we navigate this industry in these dynamic times," he added.

Amazon Prime has been consistently creating content for the new and emerging Indian audience in a focused way. It has roped in some of the most well-known names from the Indian film and television industry and given them a platform to reach out to an audience that's eager to explore itself.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

