Amazon's #Find _Life campaign celebrates real people with vignettes of their experiences to find moments, expression and self

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amazon.in launched a digital campaign to provide a brief glimpse into how people come to Amazon.in to 'find' products for all / different moments of their lives, to help them live life and fulfil their aspirations.

The Find _Life campaign is conceptualised to highlight the human stories and emotions that lie behind any purchase, showcasing actual customers who were able to find different kinds of products on Amazon.in that helped them to express their emotions, participate with family or just enjoy life. The first leg of the digital campaign, #Find _Life launches across social platforms today, with more videos to come over the next two months.

Check out the teaser to the campaign here, and the first video here.

Ahead of the festive season, Find _Life campaign encapsulates stories of three real Amazon.in customers - a young seven year old girl from Jaipur who joyfully expresses herself through dance, a BMX biker who finds his self-expression in hoods of Noida with his bike, and the beautiful interaction between a young boy in Kochi with his grandparents and family as he interacts with modern gadgets as much as traditional food. These stories capture a slice of life of people from varied cultural background, taking the audience through a journey of India, brought together by their quest for products that fulfil needs, through creative visual storytelling.

Speaking about the campaign, Manish Tiwary, Country Manager & Vice President, India Consumer Business - Amazon India said, "At Amazon.in we have always tried to provide a wide selection of products to create value and convenience in the lives of our customers. We understand that a product is more than just a commodity, it is a means to an expression. Every order has a story or emotion behind it and these moments constitute life, that millions of sellers on Amazon.in enable for customers through our marketplace. This campaign represents how we want to keep making our customers lives better by helping them 'Find Life' as they can focus on their precious moments."

The campaign has been shot using both drone and handheld cameras to express scale in accessibility while also maintaining intimacy, allowing the view to be "in the action". The film pivots largely around multiple doors as an entry point for a sense of insight into families across India and how a purchase on Amazon.in is integrated into their everyday moments.

Ray Page, EVP, Head of Global Innovation and Social Impact - WE Communications commented, "Exploring different narratives for this campaign has highlighted one simple fact, we are united by love, a sense of belonging, and self-expression. When we started working on this campaign, we wanted to dig deeper into the human qualities of the products you can find on Amazon.in. Whether you're buying a telescope for your budding 6-year-old astronaut or a cane for your 80-year-old mom, there are human stories behind every product. It was so rewarding to work with real people and families (not actors) to take a peek into their lives and relationships."

The campaign kicks off across digital medium respectively on September 2, 2022 and will be phased out in intervals leading to Diwali. The six weeks long digital campaign kicks off with the festive season and will continue till the end of Diwali.

Credits: Creative and Conceptualization: Amazon PR in-house and WE Communications; Production: Miran Media.

