Ambee launches greenhouse gas API to track hyperlocal emissions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ambee, a climate intelligence company that supplies actionable environmental and climate data in real-time, has launched a greenhouse gas API to track emissions at a hyperlocal level. With Ambee's API, businesses, government bodies, administrators, and ESG stakeholders can readily obtain near real-time data for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in their immediate vicinity.

Greenhouse gases have existed in the atmosphere at relatively stable levels for thousands of years until industrial processes were developed. After industrialization, the levels of greenhouse gases have risen at an unprecedented rate. This sudden rise in GHG concentrations has intensified the greenhouse effect, pushing it beyond its natural limits. The increase in greenhouse gas emissions traps heat in the atmosphere and alters the climate. Rising temperatures increase the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events such as heatwaves, floods, forest fires, etc. The only way to minimize these events is by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To do so, the first step is to be aware of how much we emit. Ambee's greenhouse gas API helps businesses quantify emissions and alert their customers about the level of emissions in their surroundings.

With Ambee's GHG API, a user can understand the greenhouse gas levels present in the atmosphere at particular geo-coordinates. Along with global daily coverage of greenhouse gas data, it also provides information on carbon dioxide (CO2), water vapor, methane (CH4) and ozone (O3).

Commenting on the new launch, Chandrashekar D, VP of Engineering, Ambee, said, "Countries across the globe have been reporting emissions data for decades. However, there are still a lot of gaps in terms of access to the right data and the expertise required to quantify emissions. There is a large unmet need for accurate and hyperlocal GHG data on a global scale. Our goal is to address this need through our GHG API."

"Ambee uses raw data from multiple earth observational satellites, which we then combine with insights from our on-ground sensors. These insights are generated from our learnings collected from the proprietary devices we've deployed in Mumbai. These proprietary devices deployed in various critical locations across Mumbai are the foundation of the research that backs Ambee's GHG API", Chandrashekar adds.

Ambee's Greenhouse Gas API use cases

Global corporations, institutions, and governments can use Ambee's GHG API to implement domestic policies related to the management of greenhouse gas emissions. The data can be used to set GHG reduction targets in different departments.



Companies can also assess their climate risks and opportunities with GHG data. GHG dataset can help businesses track and compare their internal greenhouse gas emissions, identify opportunities to reduce pollution, decrease energy wastage, and save money.

Cities can use Ambee's GHG API to find the high-emitting points in a particular region, compare the insights between similar facilities, and develop unified climate policies.

Ambee is a climate and environmental intelligence company that builds hyperlocal datasets for air quality, pollen, greenhouse gas, weather, active fires, and other climate parameters. The company was founded to democratize access to environmental data and it now aims to deliver evidence-based science-backed climate data to help stakeholders take action.

Ambee's APIs aggregate raw data from multiple sources, such as on-ground sensors, earth observation satellites, and open-source traffic data, and process it with beyond the best-in-class proprietary AI algorithms to build reliable and accurate datasets.

Ambee provides location-specific and real-time data that can be used by a wide range of markets that aim to build a healthier planet. Businesses and administrators across the globe integrate Ambee's AI-powered, scientifically-validated data into their businesses and lives to create sustainable and climate-friendly surroundings.

