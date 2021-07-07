'Ambipalm Health' plans to expand services across 16 more cities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Ambipalm Health Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based start-up, recently launched an application and portal, serving as an aggregator for ambulances with a vision to help people in need.

The app also has an additional 'free blood' feature for those who require or want to donate blood. These people can register on the application, at no additional cost.

Since its inception, the recently launched app has received a positive response with over 50,000 downloads. The company currently offers services through the app in over 14 cities which include: Hyderabad, Guntur, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mysore, Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri, Darjeeling, Lucknow, Kanpur, Faridabad, and Gurgaon.



Leonard Jackson, Director of Ambipalm Health Pvt. Ltd, speaking on the organization's expansion, stated -"Ambipalm is the future of medical transport in India. We currently offer services through the app in over 14 cities, and we plan on further expanding our services to over 16 more cities within the next 6 months. This will cove m r major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Pune, etc. We have kick-started operations with an investment of Rs.10 crore and have gathered enough funding for the entire expansion plan."

Doris Abhirupa Pradhan, (also) Director at Ambipalm Health Pvt Ltd said that efforts were being made to forge partnerships with leading hospitals. "Currently, we have over a thousand ambulances connected to our app, and more will be available soon", she stated.

Ambipalm acts as a bridge between ambulance owners, and those in need of ambulances. There are three types of ambulances available on the app, which include: Advanced Life Support (ALS), Basic Life Support (BLS), and Transport Ambulances. Customers may choose the type that suits their requirements.

Ambulances can be booked on the app via smartphone, while those without a smartphone can make a booking by calling 1800 270911911 (toll-free). The call center is operational 24x7.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

