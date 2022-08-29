Ambit Automation to take RA route to provide Value addition to Oil and Gas Course

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/SRV): Ambit automation offers Training and project consultancy services for individuals and corporates. The company has established itself as a leading training service provider in Kerala and had recently opened its branch in Chennai.

The company's major focus is to provide training for core industries barring the IT sector. Industrial Automation and Oil and Gas course is the core training portfolio. The oil and gas sector provides a large number of job openings in Upstream, Midstream and Downstream sub-sectors across the world as this is still an essential industry.

Director of Ambit Automation, Parvathi Ananad, says, "At Ambit, We are keen on ensuring that our clients get the best possible service during and after completion of the training. This new chapter will help us in differentiating ourselves from our competitors and provide value addition to our clients"

Ambit offers placement for its client through a third party which is costly, time-consuming and lacks accountability. In order to provide value addition to its Oil and Gas aspirant, the company is venturing to obtain a recruitment agency license or acquire an international placement agency. This will considerably reduce the time and cost involved in recruitment and great value addition to the clients. Additionally, the company can benefit by leveraging the large pool of experienced talent outside of their resources for their international and domestic clients.





According to Vijith, the COO of the company says "Having our own RA can be a solution, especially for international Oil and Gas opportunities and also be an additional revenue stream".

The oil and gas sector will remain an essential sector throughout the world for a long time to come and the demand for such professionals will only increase in the coming decade as the industry is transforming from O&G providers to energy providers. Ambit is positioning itself to be the lead provider of trained professionals for this transformation.

To know more visit https://www.ambitautomation.in/

