Amid Rising Dengue Cases, Avail Dengue Cover at Rs 299 per annum

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, has introduced Dengue Insurance Coverage at just Rs 299 per annum. The plan provides coverage up to Rs 50,000 and is valid for one year.



Dengue is said to be a threat all year round due to the tropical weather conditions in India. Amid delayed monsoon withdrawal, several parts of India have reported an uptick in dengue cases. According to a civic body report, India recorded 63,280 dengue cases as of September 30, 2022.



The Dengue Insurance Cover includes diagnostics and hospitalization charges. It also covers the cost of diagnostic tests before or during hospitalization and medical expenses incurred before and after 15 days of hospitalization. The insurer provides coverage for all the treatment expenses, including medical tests and transfusion costs.





The Dengue Insurance Policy also covers doctor's fees before, during, and after hospitalization. This is a significant benefit as the policyholder may have to make several outpatient appointments over the course of his/her recovery. Further, if admitted to the hospital, the policyholder can get up to Rs 1,000 per day to pay for normal room rent and up to Rs 2,000 per day if he/she is in the ICU.



To avail of the 365-day dengue cover, an individual can apply online easily by filling up the application form on the Bajaj Markets website and paying the premium instantly via multiple payment options.



Individuals can safeguard themselves against dengue by availing of this insurance coverage from the Bajaj Markets app which is available on Play Store and App Store or by visiting the website on www.bajajfinservmarkets.in.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

