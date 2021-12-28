Amidst rising number of COVID cases and Omicron variant playing spoilsport - The Nitrile Gloves Market is seeing a remarkable surge

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The pandemic has led to a remarkable spike in personal protective equipment demand from the healthcare industry and the general public.

The adverse scenario made it extremely challenging for manufacturers and other businesses to maintain the stocks for ensuring employee safety.

While the initial focus was on notable shortage of N95 masks, the short supply and escalating unit prices of nitrile gloves emerged as major concerns. The majority of hospitals and healthcare facilities were left struggling with a shortage of medical-grade gloves rather than protective gowns and face masks. While significant shortages of essential items such as face masks, respirators and disinfecting wipes led to safety concerns, the sudden drop in availability of nitrile gloves remains a formidable challenge for healthcare facilities that rely heavily on these gloves owing to their high durability along with puncture and chemical-resistant nature.

Among all this chaos and uncertainty, the Nitrile Gloves Market saw an inconceivable growth. The Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach USD 57.1 Billion by 2026. Nitrile gloves are among the most preferred disposable glove options, offering the benefits of latex such as strength, durability, and flexibility, without risks involving latex allergy.



As estimated, amid the COVID-19, the global market for Nitrile Gloves was at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020 and is projected to reach US$57.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Since the onslaught of pandemic, the SRAM & MRAM Group has been delivering and producing high-quality nitrile gloves nationally and globally. The group is instrumental in R&D activities to produce unique products and help protect people from prone communicable diseases. The brand has been associated with multiple partner manufacturers to strengthen its manufacturing capability and is currently looking to create a big foothold in the gloves, rubber and latex products across the globe.

Elaborating upon the prevailing market Hemlata Arumugam, CEO SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are bullish about the market. The market is witnessing an increased gloves price leading to increased demand and requirement. We are also optimistic about the Global Nitrile Gloves Market which is expected to touch a whopping $57.1 Billion by 2026."

Under the 'Walletz4u' flagship, the brand is striving to make a top space in the broad playing field for Nitrile Gloves across the globe. With agreements and alliances with the leading manufacturers, Walletz4u is now poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the global markets.

