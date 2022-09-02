Amigo Cyber LLP felicitated with the 18th Asia - Europe Business and Social Forum Award in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/PNN): India's best cyber security company, Amigo Cyber LLP, has been awarded the 18th Asia - Europe Business and Social Forum Award from Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste (Rural Development and Steel) on August 25, 2022 in Delhi.

This mega Summit brought together many businesses, political, and social leaders from various countries who came together to open up new paths for global economic cooperation, collaboration, and investment opportunities, particularly in the Asian and African regions. The Forum emphasized India's admirable social and economic advancement since its independence. The Summit also featured a spectacular stage for intense discussions featuring some of the greatest leaders of our time, as well as representation from 16 countries, including CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, business owners, investors, and royal dignitaries as well as professionals from across India, Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Founded under the guidance of Vinita Rohera, Amigo Cyber LLP provides consulting, education, and training services. They offer extensive guidance, support, and safety to professionals and defence departments. By educating individuals about the cyber world, their professionals teach people how to defend themselves against fraud and cyberattacks. They have educated more than 10,000 pupils, police forces, and company owners up to this point. They provide services to Corporate, Educationand Government organizations in different categories like Cyber Security, Digital Investigation, Corporate Services, Cyber Education, Security Assessment, Social Media Marketing and growth, Anti-Piracy, Data Recovery and Protection, Employee tracking, Bank and Corporate Security, Digital Risk Protection and many more.



Speaking about her firm, Founder Vinita Rohera shared, "I started this firm while looking at the increasing percentage of cybercrime. Combating cybercrime may promote wealth, foster peace, and save lives. We can do a lot to ensure that the Internet can be a force for good by bolstering law enforcement capabilities and collaborating with businesses so they can be part of the solution. The increase in cybercrime should not affect our nation's economy, for which I started this firm 'Amigo Cyber LLP'. Through our firm, we aim to protect our nation from cyber attacks/cyber warfare. And, empower the Country through social security and cyber security, we aim to develop a cyber-army."

The "Amigo" team at Amigo Cyber LLP is essentially the factory that develops prospective cyber experts into genuine ones. Young people who join the Amigo organization are exposed to actual missions involving cyber security and computer hacking. They want to expand and cater for Cyber Army, Cyber Risk Awareness, Cyber Threat Monitoring, Cyber Security, Digital Investigation, Corporate Services, Cyber Education and Security Assessment. Their incredible work has been complimented for various causes, from the Red FM Award for Anti-Fraud protection & Asia - Africa Business and Social Forum Summit recognized Amigo Cyber LLP as an Empowering Country through social security and Cyber Security.

The Amigo has provided training to more than 12000 students in cyber education and has also trained defence People, Police and Government Bodies. To make a mark nationally and internationally, Amigo Cyber LLP is working to develop the cyber world and add more niches to its services.

