Amisha Sethi grabs Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021 title at Grand Finale in UAE

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI/PNN): Haut Monde Mrs. India worldwide 2021 concluded on a star-studded evening in UAE on 23rd October 2021. Amisha Sethi from Bengaluru adorned the gorgeous crown of much-awaited season 10 as the titleholder of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021.

The Top 5 Elemental Queens were Amisha Sethi (Fire), Nisha Jharwal (Water), Pooja Badlani (Air), Preeti Gautam (Space), and Manjari Gupta (Earth).

The participants were from 21 countries across the globe. The grand finale took place at the exotic Hilton Garden Inn, Ras-Al-Khaimah. The esteemed panel of the jury included Aditi Govitrikar, Bharat Bhramar, Sylvie Rodgers, Tarini Mukherjee, Raman Kumar, Kirti Narang, and Rony Kaula. The show was choreographed by the ace supermodel Kavita Kharayat along with actor and model Sunny Kamble. Kirti Mishra Narang officially mentored the Winner of Water Element, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2018.

Glamour was a given constant where ladies participated in different rounds and exquisite shoots.

An initiative of Shri Sai Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide is a pageant that celebrates married women in the most exhilarating fashion. It is also one of the longest-running pageants for married women, garnering affection and respect for transforming thousands of women across the globe. A pedestal that is helping them rediscovers themselves and bring forward their hidden talents.

Says Bharat Bhramar, Founder and Chairman of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, "Our platform is a continued celebration of womanhood that acknowledges the magnificent strength and unique personality of married women."

Amisha Sethi, the new queen of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021, is a bestselling author, corporate leader, fitness coach, and fashion model. She believes in living a multi-dimensional life and does want to contribute to social reforms at scale. She also received the subtitle of Beauty with brain.

Further, zonal winners, first runners up, and second runners up were declared from 5 zones (North, West, East, South, International). Fifty-one subtitle winners were announced based on the personality/traits they carried specific to that particular subtitle.



North Zone, Mamta Rawat, Aarti Sandhu

South Zone, Maithily Pendse, Priyamvada Yadav

East Zone, Saiprassana Behra, Sulagna Poddar

West Zone, Sunanda Sharma, Mansi Thukral

International zone, Tanya Tripathi, Aditi Mehta

"Continued efforts are put behind each participant to get them out of their inhibitions and hence harnessing their unique potential ." Says Sylvie Rodgers, an official pageant groomer and a celebrity hairstylist.

The Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide has been innovating the beauty pageant industry by fusing a new kind of model that seamlessly brings contestants, designers, groomers, trainers, and media professionals with a single purpose of empowering women. The pageant is also known for its innovative social media tasks and grooming modules. Auditions are a key highlight of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, where thousands of women across the globe apply and go through a strict selection procedure.

The journey to the finale is no less exhilarating, where contestants are not only groomed by the experts but are also allowed to be featured on entertainment avenues like a web series. The registrations for Season 11, 2022 have started, and interested applicants can apply on www.mrsindiaworldwide.com.

