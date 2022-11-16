Amisha Vora acquires Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Prabhudas Lilladher Group, one of India's leading and most trusted financial services organisations, has undergone a transformational change. The company's Co-Owner and Joint Managing Director, Amisha Vora, will now be the Chairperson and Managing Director of the PL Group. She now holds a 96 per cent stake in the group's holding company, up from 24 per cent. Under her leadership, over the next decade, PL will focus on increasing its market share in the Institutional and Non-Institutional Businesses and exponentially grow its Asset & Wealth Management Business.

The acquisition has been approved by the SEBI, the BSE and the NSE, the RBI, and the other regulators of respective PL Group companies. The reputed banks that extend credit facilities to the Group, have also approved the change in shareholding.

"My mission is to ensure that we at PL continue to work towards converting our client's savings into wealth. The PL brand has been built on the values of 'Trust, Transparency and Ethical Practices'. We will continue to build our businesses on these core values of PL, which are ingrained in our DNA," said Amisha Vora.

Talking about her vision for the next decade, she added, "PL will focus on being a value-added integrated financial services provider with stellar research at its core. We believe that quantitative research is the future and we will work towards taking a leading position in quant-based asset and wealth management services."

Amisha is also focused on building a team of qualified professionals, to fuel the next leg of PL's journey. "In the last few months, we have also made significant changes in the team by bringing in experienced professionals from the industry to manage each of our diversified business verticals. I am sure this stellar team, coupled with our research expertise and client-first attitude will pave the way for strong growth in the coming decade," she said.

After dedicating 50 valuable years to the PL Group and upon crossing 75 years of age, Arun Sheth, Chairman of the Group, has decided to retire. Dilip Bhat, Joint MD, would also be moving on after 22 years. The Group's Vice Chairman, Dhiren Sheth, will continue his association through his position on the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

"The PL Group is now in the able hands of Amisha Vora. We are sure that with the help of a capable and dedicated team, she will strive for rapid growth in times to come. We wholeheartedly wish her all the success in the future," said Dhiren Sheth.



Amisha has been associated with the PL Group since 2000 and became a 24% stake owner & Jt. MD of the Group in the year 2007. In her 20+ years of association, she has played a key role in diversifying and strengthening the Group.

She is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and has an overall work experience spanning 35+ years across equity research, institutional sales, investment banking and corporate advisory, retail broking and wealth management, funds management and NBFC businesses. Her professional accomplishments have made her a highly sought-after opinion maker in the capital markets.

Amisha is an astute entrepreneur and visionary leader who has been a member of the CII-Capital Markets Committee since the past 5 years; has been recently elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of Portfolio Managers of India (APMI); and has been the recipient of several prestigious awards and recognitions.

Some of her recent accolades include being awarded the Most Promising Women Leaders 2021 by The Economic Times; receiving the Rashtriya Udyog Ratan Award 2021 for Corporate Leadership; and the Annual Impact Creator Awards 2021 by the Governor's office & Government of Maharashtra.

Prabhudas Lilladher Group is one of Asia's most trusted financial services providers. Powering financial growth for nearly eight decades, it specializes in research-driven advisory in the Indian Capital Markets. Its business is spread across 150+ cities in India, catering to corporates, institutions, family offices, HNI's, and retail clients in India and globally. PL has a network of 1700 franchise partners, 1.35 lakh+ clients, 250+ corporate relationships, and an employee base of 600+.

The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services, such as Institutional Equities, Retail Broking, Wealth Management, Investment Banking and Corporate Advisory, Portfolio Management Services, and an NBFC arm.

PL was recently recognised as one of the Best BFSI Brands in India in 2022 by The Economic Times. Prabhudas Lilladher has also been recognised as 'One of the most Respected Brands' by Asia Award two times in a row.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

