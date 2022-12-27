Amitabh Bachchan, Nexus Malls' Happyness Ambassador Stars in their Festive Ad Films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nexus Malls recently announced Amitabh Bachchan as their Happyness Ambassador. In the Digital Ad film which they released earlier today, Bachchan is seen helping choose a hottestest purple dress from one of the malls in the Nexus Malls portfolio.

YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=fAmzvvxDk-c

The digital ad is a part of the larger campaign roll out which Nexus Malls has planned with Bachchan for this festive season.



Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls said, "As we continue to build our brand, we are certain this campaign will help us further strengthen our position in the minds of our customers. Our campaign with Bachchan is our commitment to stay true to our brand promise of bringing a 'Ab Har Din Kuch Naya' experience for our customers, every time they visit our malls.

The ad film has been produced by 'Corcoise' and directed by 'Prasoon Pandey'; however, it has been scripted by Anurag Agnihotri along with Piyush Pandey. The campaign focuses on multi-media and will be focused on print and digital channels. Since the TVC is all about having fun together with your loved ones, have a good time watching it!

View the video on: Instagram and Linkedin.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

