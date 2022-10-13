Among all Things Sweet, SleepX encourages people to get some 'Meethi Neend', in their latest festive campaign

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the festive season around the corner, people are expected to get into the festive fervour by cleaning their homes, making shopping lists, and preparing loads of sweets.

It's the busiest time in the Indian household and it is only about to get busier, given that people had to put their celebrations on hold over the past two years. Among all this hustle-bustle of festivities, people compromise on their sleep.

So, as a sleep solutions company, SleepX is here with some sweet advice that can make everyone's Diwali celebrations even sweeter.

Leveraging the significance of sweets during festivals, the #MeethiNeend (sweet sleep) campaign encourages people to be well rested for their well-deserved celebrations. At the same time, it also stands out of the clutter of festive advertising, with its early launch targeting the festive sale period.



YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSWMUVFZIZE

Sheela Group is a leader in Polyurethane (PU) foam. Sheela Group is a multi-billion-rupee entity. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a global marketing perspective and an impeccable track record, since 1971.

Sheela Group is committed to a onepoint programmed that of bringing comfort, convenience, and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of a modern man.

The winning brands of Sheela Group include: SLEEPWELL-The flagship brand for mattresses and comfort accessories, FEATHER FOAM-A Pure PU Foam; LAMIFLEX-A superior quality POLYETHER/POLYESTER foam for lamination. These are ranked as the largest selling PU foams in the country.

