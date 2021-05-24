Amulya Mica virtually Perfect 1MM Collection launched by Legendary Cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Legendary Cricketer Harbhajan Singh launched Amulya Mica's Visually Perfect, 1MM Collection, called Expert's Eye on 22nd of May 2021 in an online virtual event in association with Ply Reporter & Surfaces Reporter.

The event was attended by more than 4000 & viewed by more than 20000 people across PAN India. The event got a magnificent response and was attended by people from the industry like architects, interior designers, dealers, distributors, business associates, corporates and end customers.

Speaking of the launch event, Rakesh Agarwal, MD Amulya Mica said that we are overwhelmed by the response that our 1MM Laminate Collection launch got from the industry and the end customers. We feel very proud that Architects like Ar. Sanjay Goel, Ar. Mitul Shukla, Ar. Hasmukh Shah, Ar. Neha Modi, Ar. Ruby Singh, Ar. Ranjit Naik, Ar. Manpreet Singh, Ar. Mahesh Punjabi, Ar. Krishnarao Jaisim also launched the Expert's Eye 1MM catalogue along with Harbhajan.



Talking of the product Harbhajan Singh stated 1MM Laminate collection is a visually perfect laminate collection as company is providing perfectly matched edge band readily available at their stores along with the laminate.

Another major highlight of the event was when Ms. Shailja Agarwal, spoke about the making of Expert's Eye 1MM laminate collection. She stated that this collection was finalized after taking the feedback from the industry experts like architects, interior designers & industry stalwarts.

Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, an MSME based at Gandhidham, a 17 years old company, has been a success story of a single man's dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big Players. Purbanchal Group of companies manufacture and markets majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc. The Range includes Plywood, Laminates, Doors, Cladding, WPC and PVC Boards.

