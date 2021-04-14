Amway India, Innoven Capital and United Way Delhi join hands to strengthen COVID vaccine storage ecosystem in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, United Way Delhi and Amway India have partnered to extend support towards strengthening the vaccine value chain in Gurugram.

United Way Delhi with support from Corporate Partner Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling company, and Innoven Capital, Asia's leading venture lending firm recently handed over a batch of medical supplies to Yash Garg, IAS, DC, Gurugram in the presence of Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram.

Critical vaccine storage supplies including two Deep Freezers, one Ice Line Refrigerator and three Stabilizers were handed over by the Amway India team represented by Raj Narain, Manager - CSR, Amway India, From Innoven Capital, Ashish Sharma, CEO, from United Way Delhi Kapil Kumria, Board Chair, UWD and Pallavika Ahlawat, Head Program Development and Donor Relations, UWD and other dignitaries from the government department. The refrigeration units will help strengthen the vaccine rollout drive in the region.

Medical equipment including 4 Deep Freezers, 4 Ice Line Refrigerator, 8 Stabilizers, 50 Vaccine Carrier, 30000 Needle Syringe, and 5 Needle & Syringe Disposal machines and other supplies were handed over by Officials from Innoven Capital towards speeding up the process of the vaccination in the state.

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier emphasized the need to come together and gear up for an efficient vaccine roll-out mechanism in the country. Aligned to this objective, the new batch of supplies are being facilitated under United Way Delhi's United Against COVID, The Fight is Still on the campaign.

"Haryana Government is ensuring the safety of everyone. In addition to the precautionary measures, we are also running the biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state with more than 26 lakh vaccinated so far. We are glad that United Way Delhi, Innoven Capital, and Amway India has reached out to us again with the kind support to fight the coronavirus pandemic," said Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.

Commenting on the initiative, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, "In line with our commitment of helping people live better, healthier lives, we have been working throughout the pandemic to assist our community and healthcare community while also extending support to Government authorities. We are pleased to assist the Haryana Government and United Way Delhi in this phase of vaccination."



"We are in midst of a massive covid surge and accelerating vaccination across the nation is in need of the hour. InnoVen looks forward to supporting Government's massive effort in a small way and we hope that essential equipment donated would come to good use as the authorities push the vaccination drive across several districts of Haryana," said Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India.

"We at United Way Delhi are working towards providing support to the Government's largest vaccination drive. The essential items donated under the campaign will further support the vaccination drive in five districts of Haryana, with the generous support of our Corporate Partner Amway," said Sachin Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi.

Earlier last year, Amway was one of the first responders aiding the efforts of the government towards combating pandemic. Under the intervention, Amway helped facilitate 15000 triple-layer mask, 5000 hand gloves, 1000 N95 face masks, 300 litres of hand sanitiser, 100 litres of hand wash, 100 litres of phenyl, 150 PPE kits to the Municipal Corporation Gurugram office. Over 750 PPE kits, masks and gloves were also facilitated in Mumbai by United Way Delhi and Amway through the initiative.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, United Way Delhi has so far reached the hospitals, police force personnel, local communities, and shelter homes in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Pune, Baroda, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu with various intervention support such as COVID-19 testing equipment, Hospital Support Packages, Frontline Workers Kits, Family Essential Kits, and support for Shelter Homes impacting 15,00,000+ individuals collectively.

United Way Delhi (UWD) is an independent local not-for-profit organization affiliated to the United Way Worldwide Family - one of the World's Largest Leadership with 1800 affiliate chapters across 41 countries. United Way Delhi (UWD) since 2008, is working actively to advance the 'common good' for the local community through innovative interventions and partnerships.

For more details, please visit www.unitedwaydelhi.org.

