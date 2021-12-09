Amway survey results show 85 percent of adults in India are making positive changes to improve their health

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have made significant changes to their health and wellness habits. Recently released results from a global survey conducted by Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company, and The Logit Group are putting a finer point on consumer behavioral changes over the past 18+ months.



The survey - which analyzed more than 8,000 respondents across eight countries, including 1,000 respondents in India - found that nearly half of all global respondents, and the figure was higher among Indian respondents, reported a positive change in health and wellness behaviors over the last year, including improving diet (69 per cent Indian/50 per cent global), fitness routines (69 per cent Indian/48 per cent global) and introducing new multivitamins or other supplements (54 per cent Indian/47 per cent global).



Motivators for these positive changes vary, with 85 per cent of Indian respondents saying they are trying to improve their current state of health and 70 per cent saying they are trying to prevent future health conditions. As consumers seek out ways to help strengthen their immune systems, more than eight in 10 Indian respondents (83 per cent) also said they regularly take health and wellness supplements.



Consumers expect transparency regarding where a product comes from and how it's made.

Adults are more concerned about the types of products they consume, and over three quarters of Indian respondents (78 per cent / 66 per cent of respondents globally) said that traceability - knowing where a product and its ingredients come from - is an important consideration in purchasing decisions. Furthermore, almost nine in 10 Indians (89 per cent) say they would have more trust in a company if its health and wellness products are easily traceable.



"This global survey confirms a growing consumer demand for product safety, transparency and traceability - a demand that has only been further accelerated by the events of the pandemic. Furthermore, respondents in India express a much stronger concern for improving health, holistic lifestyle habits and regularly taking health and wellness supplements," said Anouchah Sanei, Amway Chief Innovation & Science Officer. "At Amway, we believe that consumers deserve to know what is in the products they are taking. For products like Nutrilite™, that means tracing botanical ingredients from seed to supplement to ensure they are pure and ethically produced, and documenting manufacturing details to ensure every product is made safe and effective. Traceability is an integral part of our supply chain and has been core to our business for more than 60 years."



Reflecting on the findings of the Global Survey, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, "We are in the most exciting times with health and wellness taking the top spot in the mindspace of the consumers. With heightened awareness towards self-care, Indian consumers have shown much stronger adoption of multivitamins and dietary supplements as compared to their global counterparts. The consumer behavioral trends from the report connote Immunity and Nutrition at the centerstage, with consumers opting for brands that promise quality, nutritional value, transparency, sustainability, and a strong ingredient story. Interestingly, the findings serve as leading factors to further innovate in the areas of Personalized and Simplified nutrition for a mass appeal, especially the millennials. Considering this, we are strategically placed in the nutrition category as a global leader. With best-in-class capabilities and consistent innovation to serve our Amway direct sellers and their customers, we envisage continued growth momentum in our Nutrition category thereby, reinforcing our vision of Helping People Live Better, Healthier Lives."



Amway's ongoing commitment to traceability across its portfolio.

Over the past year, almost nine in 10 (89 per cent) of Indian respondents reported that they have become more aware of where their health and wellness ingredients come from. Amway tests its products an average of 200 times to ensure the purest, safest and most effective products possible. In fact, Amway's traceability program is independently certified and verified by Groupe Ecocert, a global organization focused on the implementation and promotion of sustainable practices and organic farming.





For Nutrilite, the world's top-selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand, traceability is a meticulous nine-step process that starts with a farm-level view of its botanical ingredients - sourced from certified organic Amway-owned farms and partner farms - and follows each and every step of the journey from raw ingredient to packaged product. Documentation is required to prove that each crop is grown according to Amway's quality standards and sustainable farming requirements, and with care for the wellbeing of employees and surrounding communities. To learn more about Amway's traceability program, visit nutrilitetraceability.com.



Additional results from the survey include:

Compared to last year, adults are more concerned about the types of products they consume:

*Adults say they feel more concerned about the products they consume, including 86 per cent India respondents and 58 per cent globally compared to a year ago

*Adults are more likely to look for a trusted seal of approval (80 per cent Indian/70 per cent globally), check the ingredients (75 per cent Indian/64 per cent globally) or want to understand how the products have been safely tested (76 per cent Indian/64 per cent globally).

*A higher number of Indian respondents say they have looked for information about the sustainability of health and wellness products than globally (83 per cent Indian/62 per cent globally).

*The majority of adults (72 per cent Indian/62 per cent globally) feel that traceability is an important consideration when buying food.



To view the infographic, please click on the link below.

Amway Traceability Asia Key Stats INDIA

Methodology:

This research was conducted by The Logit Group on behalf of Amway. In August 2021, a total of 8,040 respondents were surveyed, using Logit Group's opt-in consumer panel. Responses were collected from eight countries: India (n=1,002), Italy (n=1,002), Japan (n=1,001), Malaysia (n=1,004), South Korea (n=1,006), Taiwan (n=1,000), Thailand (n=1,025), and USA (n=1,000). Quotas were used to ensure representativeness by age, gender and region within each country.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.




