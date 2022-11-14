An Idea that Demands Care - #CareForAnIdea

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): A social cause campaign by Nothing Else Matters a #DirectToFan marketing agency that aims to raise funds for animal welfare by putting their marketing talents to work.

"We don't have two hearts, one for animals and one for humans; we have one heart or we don't have any," - Alphonse de Lamartine.

At Nothing Else Matters, we believe that all animals deserve a life of dignity and care, just as all humans do. And the solutions to ensure that are not complex and only require us, as a society, to pay attention and take simple steps that can help give a better life to our animal counterparts. One such route we wanted to explore was, "What if there was a way to use our talents as marketing professionals to do something for animals? A way to leverage our networks to help us stand for this cause."

This exciting thought gave birth to Care For An Idea, a fundraising drive where we reach out to our existing and prospective clientele, asking them to donate to the animal welfare cause in exchange for a marketing service/idea by Nothing Else Matters (NEM). For the campaign, we'll partner with select animal welfare organizations, rescuers, and volunteers who will receive the donations directly without our intervention. The funds collected shall be used by them to get access to better food and medical resources, and build better shelters to keep taking care of our four-legged friends.

Minshu Bhatia, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, NEM, recounts how her beloved dog Jinny proved to be a better companion to her than most humans, "We got her when she was the size of my palm, a timid little ball of fur with a will as strong as iron. Despite her small size, she was never intimidated by bigger dogs, something that helped her become our neighborhood's favorite, people and pets alike. I used to train her to jump over tall walls and slide through narrow spaces to help me with my shenanigans, much like Milo in the movie Mask. That little lady lived a full life of 17 years. I turned 36 this year, and I often think about how she stood by me for most of my life and all of hers. I miss her still and I'll forever cherish the memories I have with her. Animals have so much love to give, all they need from us is a chance. For me, Care For An Idea is just a maneuver to thank Jinny and give all our furry little friends out there a chance at a better, happier life, because they deserve it."



According to Mars Petcare's 'State of Pet Homelessness Index' report, about 79.9 million homeless cats and dogs in the country live in incapable shelters or streets. India has higher relinquishment levels than other countries, with 50 per cent of current and previous owners having relinquished a pet in the past, compared to 28 per cent on a global level. About 34 per cent said they had abandoned a dog on the streets, and 32 per cent had abandoned a cat. These alarming numbers are enough reason to consider making animal welfare a mass movement.

"The relationship between humans and dogs has existed for more than a millennium," explains Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and CEO, NEM. "They are empathetic and compassionate beings; And in my experience, most humans are not. We had been wanting to do our part for animal welfare for quite a while, and when the thought of using our expertise to raise funds clicked, we just couldn't let go of the opportunity. I mean, what better way to make an impact than by doing what we do best? So for our 5th Anniversary, we decided to go all in with #CareForAnIdea. This way, we get to use our talents, help our society, and aid our animal friends, all at the same time."

So, in conclusion, we want to ask you, Do you Care For An Idea? Because we really do. Talk to us and join us in our effort: smile@nothingelsematters.in

Nothing Else Matters is a complete marketing and advertising agency that introduced the Direct-To-Fan marketing model. The agency helps brands reach their consumers on a personal level through ideas that stem from highly relevant real-world insights, applied in a way that is hard to ignore.

