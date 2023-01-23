An institution making students digital leaders

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/SRV): ESS Institute, based in Dwarka, is now entering the edtech world with their own affordable IT courses starting with Python programming in February for 21st-century students to help them become skilled technology students. They will have their own learning platform where students can access the courses and trainers can solve their queries on a one-to-one basis.

Naveen Goswami, the MD, founded the ESS Institute in 2009 in a single room with two students and an instructor, and it is now rapidly expanding and launching its own affordable edtech courses, with a goal of enrolling 5 lakh students in the next five years. In order to be an edtech company, ESS Institute as a brand has become Compasur Edtech Pvt. Ltd.

Initially, it was only for basic computer courses and economics lectures. He was used to managing his college, family, and company, ESS Institute, all at the same time. It gradually grew into an institute with a thriving community of students and instructors. It grew from a single room to five branches and fourteen tie-ups. Over the last 13 years, ESS has trained and placed over 14,000 students offline.

The institute's primary goal has always been to provide students with the information and abilities needed to succeed in a competitive business world where technology is changing every second. By offering them a quality education through its well-structured curriculum and qualified faculty, they are concentrating on training 500,000 students online by the year 2030.

They are launching online IT courses in the fields of digital marketing, web design and development, e-accounting, machine learning, and coding. "The idea is to bring in the best instructors and record their experiences, case studies, knowledge, and resource material to provide the best learning experience possible; we have already finished recording our Python and Tally courses and will launch them in February," said Naveen.

ESS is committed to providing its students with the best skills and learning experience so that they can realise their aspirations and objectives. They are dedicated to improving the lifestyles of their learners and assisting them in achieving whatever goal they set for themselves. They are also providing free resources for all the latest technology topics and software on their website through articles and blogs.

ESS has 4 branches in West Delhi in Dwarka, Kakrola, Nangloi, and Uttam Nagar for offline training as well. Students, when enrolled in their courses, will get their own login credentials. They will login to the ESS learning platform and get access to the course videos, resources, and assignments. They will also get a certificate after completing the course, which they can show on their resume to get good jobs or start their own ventures in the future.



ESS provides online and offline access to all academic disciplines for students at the elementary, secondary, and senior secondary levels. All their courses are cost-effective and easily accessible. Some of them include digital marketing, graphic designing, web designing and development, e-accounting, my SQL, machine learning, and many more.

ESS, from being an institute to now entering the Edtech world as a private limited company, is now expanding daily thanks to a thriving community of fascinating students and faculties. To better our lives, let's contribute to the community.

We are launching our courses in February; stay tuned and keep checking our website for notifications and announcements.

Contact us at: +91 83686 25914 or +91 8920181239

Email: info@essinstitute.in

Website: https://essinstitute.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

