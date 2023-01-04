An US-based tech start-up announces launch of LIVEY, smart communication headsets and speakerphones brand for users worldwide

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/SRV): With a mission to touch millions of tech enthusiasts around the world, this US-Based tech start-up announces its global launch of LIVEY branded Smart Communication Headsets & Speakerphones for Contact Centres, Enterprises & Home Office users!

Delaware-based Livey Technologies aims to focus on product solutions that will help to improve the lives of their customers, enabling them to find better ways to work & collaborate in this hybrid world.

The global communication headsets industry is experiencing significant growth. According to research data, the global communication headsets industry is expected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2025. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for wireless headsets & speakerphones, the deployment of 5G networks, and the rising use of video conferencing among companies globally to facilitate remote work & reduce travel costs. In addition, wireless headsets are becoming increasingly popular for gaming & digital learning.

LIVEY has been working towards setting the bar for Communication technologies with its mastery of electroacoustics. The Company's in-house product design team aims to offer the new era in "Quality, functionality & affordable" product solutions and to be the best in terms of industrial cosmetics and engineering mechanics. Over the last 2 years of its inception, the company has established a local presence in the Asia Pacific region and plans to launch in more markets during 2023. This long-standing tradition of developing quality products is evident in their new line of headsets and hands-free units.



Livey is backed by a strong team of reputable members with strong expertise in electroacoustics, and those who built an international reputation through legacy brands like Plantronics (Poly) in developing award-winning products.

"At LIVEY we are committed to providing our customers with the most innovative communication technology solutions available on the market. This global launch further demonstrates our dedication to creating powerful, affordable, and easy-to-use products and services that make workforce collaboration a breeze." said - Sharad Jaiprakash, Co-founder. "With our innovative headset solutions and unrivalled quality, we at Livey are all set to compete with the legacy audio brands." he further added.

Livey's new series of corded & wireless headsets are built with AI Noise canceling technologies and highly reliable hardware which offers maximum durability & comfort. A new range of Gaming headsets is also planned for launch during the first quarter of 2023.

Livey headsets are currently available through its distribution partners in the United States, India, the Philippines & Latin American regions.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

