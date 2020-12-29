Ananda Sangha Announces First-of-its-kind Global Retreat on Health and Wellness for Everyone

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, Ananda Sangha, in its 50 plus years as a flourishing global community offers the world successful alternative solutions to world problems, simply by living the universal teachings of the great Master, Paramhansa Yogananda. Sharing the timeless wisdom of yogic teachings on health backed by modern research, Ananda Sangha is now a trusted leader in this area. It is registered as a public charitable trust in India and has in previous years carried out various such initiatives for the benefit of the larger public.

Ananda Sangha is organizing for the very first time a Global Online event called as "Recharge Health Retreat" which will be held from 7th till 10th January 2021.

The Global Health Retreat is an attempt to empower people with Awareness, Practical Tools and Techniques, and the easily achievable vision of Physical, Mental, Emotional, and Spiritual Wellness for ALL.

A Global Multi-Disciplinary Forum of Experts from Naturopathy, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Yoga and other disciplines will come together for the first time. The current pandemic has challenged casual attitudes to health. People feel vulnerable and anxious. To address this need for better awareness, Ananda Sangha brings together acclaimed doctors and experts, who have dedicated many decades of research and study to develop pioneering alternative solutions. You will be enriched by new insights and understanding on health, simple practical tools with which to strengthen immunity, develop resilience, and draw upon wellness as an inexhaustible natural wealth that is innate within us.

Some of the global experts include Dr. Dean Ornish, renowned for his revolutionary insights into Lifestyle Medicine, Dr. Andrew Newberg, renowned for pioneering research in Neurotheology, Padmabhushan Dr. B M Hegde and many others.

A Treasure for a Lifetime

The Global Health Retreat will be live-streamed online to all registrants. All participants will receive access to recordings of all talks. In view of the pandemic, Ananda Sangha is offering this high-profile event as a service to ALL; the tickets, therefore, are highly subsidized to support affordability and universal reach.

Our Premium package of Rs. 999 (inclusive of all 4 days with recordings) will be made available at an Early Bird Special price of Rs. 799 until December 31, 2020. Group discount options are also available.

Your ticket supports a greater family!



The proceeds from this event will be shared with the widow mothers of Vrindavan supported by Paramhansa Yogananda Public Charitable Trust and the Senior Citizens' of Age-Care India.

How You Can Participate

You can participate in any of the following ways:

Option 1: Register self and family for the event.

Option 2: Give your friends and loved ones the precious gift of Health in this New Year.

Option 3: Reach out to institutions, foundations, groups that may benefit from participation.

Event Resources

Event Website: www.rechargehealth.global.

Why Recharge Health Video: joyiswith.in/rchghealth.




