ANAROCK joins hands with The Think Tank Creative Agency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): ANAROCK Creative Agency, the creative wing of leading independent property consultancy ANAROCK, today announced that it has joined hands with Mumbai-based content, creative, experiential and marketing strategy agency The Think Tank (ttte.agency). Its Founder & CEO Abhishek Mazumder has been appointed as Head - ANAROCK Creative Agency, and the entire core team has joined ANAROCK Creative Agency.

This move further strengthens the marketing services offerings of ANAROCK, the largest tech-driven residential real estate advisory company in India. Amplifying ANAROCK's marketing strategy services, already provided across 400+ exclusive residential project mandates, this move will deliver sharp, clutter-breaking and impactful creative services to developer clients.

The TTTE brand is an industry byword for impactful creative concepts and marketing strategies. It has almost a decade of experience in delivering creative and experiential marketing services to branded real estate clients such as Tata Housing, Kanakia Group, Ajmera Realty, Kolte-Patil Developers, and Piramal Realty, among others.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group says, "Combining TTTE's capabilities with ANAROCK Creative Agency's established creative digital marketing firepower creates a formidable creative entity which provides real estate players with a 360-degree, pedigreed brand marketing experience."

"The combined prowess of two companies specialized in creative services for real estate players delivers the right services bouquet at exactly the right time," says Rahul Phondge, Chief Business Officer, ANAROCK Group. "Almost counter-intuitively, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for residential properties - however, market competition has never been more aggressive. We now offer state-of-the-art creative services supported by high-grade digital marketing as the key differentiator."

Indian real estate companies typically spend about INR 50 billion per year in marketing and advertising, with as much as 30 per cent of these expenses allocated to digital marketing. The prolonged downturn prior to COVID-19 resulted in cuts in these spends. However, the renewed post-pandemic housing demand surge has quickly reinstated experiential and digital marketing budgets. For real estate developers to capitalize on this rebound, high-quality creative services are a critical success component.

"I am excited to join ANAROCK's leadership team on the journey of real estate marketing excellence," says Abhishek Mazumder, Head - ANAROCK Creative Agency. "My team and I have invested a lot in making TTTE the go-to agency for real estate players. ANAROCK gives us a national platform to provide unified, cost-optimized creative services which eliminate the need for managing multiple digital marketing and creative services providers."



Abhishek Mazumder and the newly assimilated TTTE team are already hard at work on existing mandates of ANAROCK Creative Agency, and several e-meetings with real estate industry leaders are lined up in the immediate future.

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Mr. Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader.

The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK's services include Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics (in partnership with Binswanger), Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations, Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace) and Society Management Services (acquisition of ApnaComplex).

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and Middle East markets. ANAROCK has successfully completed over 400 exclusive residential project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

