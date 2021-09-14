ANAROCK launches smart community automation Proptech solution for Middle East, Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Having acquired society and apartment management PropTech platform ApnaComplex in January 2021, India's leading tech-led real estate services firm ANAROCK has launched ANACITY - a Smart Community Automation PropTech solution for managing gated communities, apartments and villas globally.

A SaaS (software-as-a-service) product, ANACITY helps apartment management companies to significantly reduce costs and boost the scope and efficiency of their services.

Initially conceived for the Middle East market, ANACITY will also address the global market. The UAE currently leads in tech adoption, and real estate and PropTech are central concepts against the backdrop of Dubai Expo 2020. According to the Dubai Statistics Centre, there were around 690K+ units in Dubai as of 2020. ANACITY aims to onboard 30,000 units in the first year itself.

Launching from its dedicated office in Dubai, ANACITY will expand across all major GCC and African markets such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. After that, it will become available in other African markets, UK, Europe, and South-East Asia.

Apart from its unique features of managing visitors, community finance and ERP, complaint redressal, facility bookings, communications, etc., the application also provides very differentiated COVID-19 management features such as tracking infection and quarantine cases, vaccination status of residents, recording temperature checks and much more, thereby helping communities keep track.

Gated communities in the UAE are managed by the Owners Association Management Companies (OAM). The ANACITY application allows OAMs to manage multiple residential communities simultaneously via a highly intuitive platform and mobile app.

ANACITY has been developed on the back of 17,000 community management interactions. It covers every possible scenario, while simultaneously ensuring complete data protection and regulatory compliance. Its currently available through a smart mobile app as well as back-end web portal for OAM service providers.

"As a direct result of the compulsions of the COVID-19 pandemic, technology solutions development is on a steep growth tangent in the UAE and GCC. ANACITY directly addresses the need for 'touch-free', automated gated community management," says Aayush Puri, Head GCC - ANACITY.

"It has relevance for all kinds of residential project typologies regardless of size or complexity, and directly benefits all involved stakeholders. This app-based solution will completely redefine the concept of smart living."



"ANACITY will emerge as one of the fastest global proptech disruptors globally," says Shajai Jacob, Managing Director & Country Head - ApnaComplex. "It caters to a largely untapped international base of customers and their service providers. The plug-and-play ANACITY solution can be deployed remotely, with minimal local human involvement, completely replacing the multiple digital and non-digital systems currently being used by OAMs."

Currently, ANACITY has a team of 15 skilled technology and operations specialists with extensive experience in community management proptech and will scale up its strength, in tandem with its international expansion.

As the international arm of ApnaComplex, ANACITY builds on a successful track record legacy of 11+ years in India. ApnaComplex currently caters to over 6,000 gated communities and 6,00,000 apartments across over 80 Indian cities.

ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales.

The ANAROCK services suite includes Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (in partnership with HVS), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics (in partnership with Binswanger), Investment Management, Flexible Workspaces (in partnership with Upflex) Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations and Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace).

ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian and Middle East markets. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com.

ApnaComplex is one of India's largest and fastest-growing PropTech disruptors within the Society & Apartment Management business. The SaaS-based B2C platform is headquartered out of India's tech start-up hub, Bangalore, with branches in 8 other cities. It currently empowers 6,000 Societies, managing over 6.0 Lakh Households across over 80 Indian cities to effortlessly manage all aspects of running large complexes seamlessly.

The organisation was also amongst the top ten solutions launched at the Product Launchpad at the NASSCOM Product Conclave in 2010. Over the last 11 years, ApnaComplex has been offering state-of-the-art technical solutions and has become the perfect solution that it is today for gated communities.

For more information, please visit www.apnacomplex.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

