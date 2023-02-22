Andhra Pradesh Government invites top industrialists Ajay Piramal, Nadir Godrej and Ashok Hinduja for its Prestigious Global Investor Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the context of the Prestigious Global Investors Summit, that is scheduled to happen in Vishakhapatnam on the 3rd and 4th of March, Minister for Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training, Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce; Information Technology, Buggana Rajendranath along with K Sunita, IAS Principal Secretary, Handlooms & Textiles and Y S R Rajeev Kumar, Head Investment Promotion, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, met the top industrialists in the country and invited them to the Global Investors Summit on behalf of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A delegation led by Minister for Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training, Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce; Information Technology, Buggana Rajendranath meets and invites top Industrialists in the country to the Global Investors Summit as per the directions given by the Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is completely geared up for its Prestigious Global Investors Summit and is leaving no stone unturned to make this a grand success and position the state of Andhra Pradesh as the go-to destination for Investment.

After its successful Diplomatic outreach that was attended by 48+ diplomats and the curtain raiser event in Delhi which was led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Government of Andhra Pradesh conducted road shows in major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai to woo the investors and industrialists with the tremendous growth opportunities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

After a successful Industry meets in Mumbai that was attended by 200+ top CEOs and industry representations, the high-level delegation personally met Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group, Nadir Godrej, Managing Director, Godrej Industries, Ashok P Hinduja, Chairman Hinduja Group of Companies and invited them personally to the Prestigious Global Investors Summit.

The delegation that was led by Finance Minister discussed potential business opportunities in the state of Andhra Pradesh and how it is rightly positioned to be the ideal destination of Investments.



The Minister emphasized that Andhra Pradesh was one of the three states that secured the bulk drug park which is up for commissioning in Kakinada and this ecosystem would be a perfect place for the Piramal group for its green field projects in Andhra Pradesh. He also thanked Piramal for his philanthropic act of serving and educating 10,000+ women from tribal inhabitations in Araku valley in the areas of ante-natal care and post-natal care through their CSR activity Asara.

While talking to Nadir Godrej, the Minister highlighted the strength of Andhra Pradesh in agriculture and the special focus of the government on this sector. He also spoke about the 10,641 RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) Farmer Assurance Centers that were set up in the state, which not only equip the farmers with the recent technology and innovation to help them increase their yield but also as centers to supply seed, fertilizers & seeding to agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture.

He was also impressed by the opportunities that exist for Godrej Industries to further expand their chemicals business in the 680 sq. km of the largest PCPIR region in the state.

The minister lauded the 1,040 MW coal-based merchant power plant set up at Vizag and also spoke about the state's vision towards the decarbonized economy and encouraged them to further consider expansion opportunities in the areas of renewables and clean mobility.

The Global Investors Summit takes prominence as the state is gearing up to position itself as the most favourable destination among both international and domestic business communities.

Minister, explained how the state has been consistently ranked No.1 for the past three years in terms of Ease of Doing Business based on a perception survey and also impressed on the conducive business environment the state has for industries to flourish.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

