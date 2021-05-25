Angel Broking simplifies options trading with Sensibull; offers effective options trading strategies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sensibull offers simple options trading strategies for Nifty, Bank Nifty, and Dollar options

Enrolled investors are receiving real-time recommendations from SEBI-registered experts via social messaging apps and the Angel Broking platform

Sensibull offers alternatives like virtual trading, where investors can trade without real money; it's great to practice options trading

The trading platform also allows investors to build their own custom options trading strategies

Angel Broking has partnered with options trading platform, Sensibull, to help its clients tap the options trading segment. The tie-up provides the investors with strategies that enable them to maximize their gains via options trading with simple and effective options strategies.



The latest integration provides Angel Broking clients with features like virtual trading and strategy builder. It not only allows them to practice options trading without real money but also enables them to build their own custom options trading strategies. The association is aimed at making options trading super simplified for the investors, as Sensibull extends personalized strategies for Nifty, Bank Nifty, and Dollar Options based on the ups and downs in the market.

Following the same, Angel Broking clients have been tapping real-time trade recommendations from SEBI-registered experts via social messaging apps and the Angel Broking platform. Such alerts are on stock recommendations with relevant targets and stop losses. Sensibull's strategy wizard feature also lets investors evaluate a stock's direction and provides the best options trading approaches.

Speaking about the new partnership, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel Broking said, "Angel Broking believes in integrating state-of-the-art technology solutions into its platforms to provide its clients with the best services. Options trading remains one of the most complicated areas, especially for first-time investors. By partnering with Sensibull, we have offered our clients a very advanced and easy-to-use options trading solution."

Dinesh Thakkar, CMD, Angel Broking said, "With features like real-time recommendations, we are fulfilling our clients' expectation of hands-on services. The instant updates are not only helping them make informed decisions but are also decreasing the overall risk exposure within the segment, thereby contributing to their overall wealth creation."

Balajee Ramachandran, Co-Founder and Tech Head, Sensibull said, "Risk management is everything in trading. Options allow investors to trade with risk management and protect their capital. Sensibull helps retail investors to take trades that come with limited losses so that they do not blow up their hard-earned money."

The Sensibull features can be accessed by Angel Broking clients by logging into the digital broker's app or web-based platforms. The users can also go to the main website of Sensibull (sensibull.com) and log into Angel Broking from the login option.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

