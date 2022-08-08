Angel Rai's latest song "Yaad Na Aaye" created history, crossed 90 million views, got 20 million followers on Insta

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/GPRC): Social media sensation actress Angel Rai is on cloud nine these days as her latest song "Yaad Na Aaye" with singer Akull is creating record on YouTube.

The music video released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals has crossed 90 million views.

This heartbreak song has got 1.1 million likes. It is an interesting video that begins with a musical evening at a nightclub. The video depicts a love story with a twist. When Akull sings 'Yaad na aaye mujhe yaad na aaye', the audience gets lost in the journey of this lovely music. This song is being liked not only because its story starts from romance to heartbreak, but also because of Angel Rai's new look and her amazing on-screen chemistry with Akull, it is also the reason for making it a blockbuster.

After doing several songs for Zee Music, Angel Rai marks her debut with VYRL Originals with this song. Angel Rai is super excited at the super success of the song, she says "I have been enjoying Akull's music and have been impressed by his songs. I am more than happy to be a part of 'Yaad Na Aaye'."

Angel gives all the credit for the millions of views for the song Yaad Na Aaye to her fans and viewers who have showered an ordinary girl from a middle class family with immense love.



Angel, who is in the headlines due to music videos, is also very popular on social media. Generally, Bollywood and social media are dominated by stars and star kids, so there is talk of nepotism, but it is said that if there is talent, then no one can stop you. Angel Rai, who is not a star kid but has given a tough competition to Star Kids, has done something similar and is currently dominated on social media. Angel Rai has done charisma with 20 million followers on Instagram.



Angel Rai, who has won millions of hearts with her bubbly style, innocent face, mischievous eyes and her innocence and simplicity, in today's time has a following of millions on almost every social media platform. Millions of likes and views come on every video of her, many beautiful comments come.

It is noteworthy that many big projects of Angel are coming soon, about which she is very excited.

