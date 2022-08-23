Anilesh Khare introduces 'Celtic Highland Games' in India to boost team-building activities at Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): Executive leadership from the Hyderabad-based Colruyt Group India, a renowned software company creating and executing strategic IT initiatives had the opportunity to participate in the traditional Scottish athletic competitions known as "Celtic Highland Games" for the first time in India in order to increase employee bonding and engagement.

The 'Celtic Highland Games' were introduced to employees of the Colruyt Group India in Hyderabad by Anilesh Khare, an eminent experiential and adventure facilitator in the country, to encourage them to fall in love with the outdoors and discover their true potential.

Highland games are events held in Scotland and other countries with a large Scottish diaspora in the spring and summer to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture, particularly that of the Scottish Highlands.

Colruyt Group India executive leadership gathered for two days at the company headquarters in Hyderabad to participate in the Celtic Highland Games, which included music, culture, food, fun, and games. The event also featured Celtic-themed music and Highland Games, which are traditional Scottish athletic competitions.





The games selected were on the lines of "Celtic Highland Games" and a total of 4 games, were introduced in the individual category such as Bear Battles, Bear & The Barrel, Kettlebell Throw, Tyre Flip, and Wheelbarrow Race. Two games were introduced in the "Clan Clashes" (team game) category such as Zorb Football and Capture the Flag

"For the first time in India, the Celtic Highland Games event was organised in Hyderabad," said Anilesh Khare, a renowned experiential and adventure facilitator. "The Celtic Festival is important because it provides recreational activities for employees to improve bonding and engagement post-COVID." These types of games help employees stay healthy and focused on the job."

Anilesh, who has impacted over 10,000 individuals and organisations across India to help them fall in love with the outdoors and uncover their true potential, was recently honored with the 'Best Experiential and Outbound Facilitator of the year 2022' award at the Airaa Icon Awards 2022 in Hyderabad by the Telangana Government, Great Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Telangana Tourism for his contributions as a trainer.

Anilesh Khare, who hails from Dehradun in Uttrakhand started his career as an experiential and adventure facilitator at a young age. He was invited by corporate companies and educational institutions for various events on corporate team building, leadership development, employee engagement, team outings, adventure camps, experiential learnings, etc.

In his career spanning more than seven years, Khare has conducted more than 2000 events and impacted the lives of more than 10,000 people in corporate and educational institutions across India.

