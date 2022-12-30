Anjali Bharadwaj gets nominated as Vice President of South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/PNN): Santosh Shukla, Director General of South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) said that Anjali Bharadwaj has been nominated as Vice President of SACCI, India. The Certificate of nomination was bestowed by Bhawani Rana, Former President Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI), Nepal. Under her guidance and visionary leadership, SACCI will achieve great heights in all spheres of development. In pioneering leadership and new responsibility to develop and expand the missions of the association across the South Asian economic scenario of The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Countries.



He further said that SACCI represents its members' interests on a global platform to connect thousands of business people and offers a wide range of useful business services with a global network. The board of trade is a form of business network whose goal is to further the interests of businesses. On this vast platform, Business owners in towns and cities from local societies, advocates on behalf of the business community. The South Asian Chamber of Commerce is an organization where investing of time and money happens for community development and program-working together, to improve the economic, civic, and cultural wellbeing of the society. On being associated with SACCI, Anjali Bharadwaj was congratulated by international industrialists and corporate communities.

