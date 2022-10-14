Anjali Kumari's dance moves go viral in the romantic song "Bheege Bheege Jism"

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/GPRC): Small-town girl Anjali Kumari was the talk of the town with her bold avatar in the romantic song "Katra Katra Again" by singer Shahid Mallya. The video gained 2,500,000 hits on P J Music Label's YouTube channel in a few months. Claiming success, the entire cast and crew are back with another sizzling romantic song titled "Bheege Bheege Jism."

Anjali Kumari has delighted her fans again with her hot and bold dance moves with co-artist Raghav Vohra. The two can be seen sharing chemistry in this beautiful romantic song sung by popular singers Raja Hasan and Khushboo Jain. The music and lyrics are composed by KR Wahi aka Karan Wahi. Kunal Jena is the cinematographer whereas Choreographer Aamir Shaikh has created some amazing moves that are sure to go viral on social media.

Harish Jaiswal, the founder of P J Music and P J Films Production, has produced and directed this song. When pressed for his opinion on the song, he simply says- "Bheege Bheege Jism" is a song about the first kiss in a relationship, which my artists, Anjali Kumari and Raghav Vohra, have rendered beautifully. The audience loves this, which can be seen in our previous hit songs, "Katra Katra Again" and "Aa Bhi Ja." Raja Hasan and Khushboo Jain are the perfect voices for this song. I am so proud of everyone, my crew team, singers, and audiences - after all the hard work, we're finally getting into a good rhythm and working continuously on upcoming music videos. Let's keep it up and make this the best song ever for the fans!"



The song is gaining popularity among audiences. They have compared the song with Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' from 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Gale Lag Ja' from 'De Dana Dan.' To this artist Anjali Kumari says, "Well the song could be inspired but inspiration comes from anywhere. I am delighted that my fans have compared the vibes to these wonderful hit songs and have super faith that they would make a special place for 'Bheege Bheege Jism' in their hearts and billboards."

The creators have invited all the social media influencers to go crazy and share their creativity to the hook lines of the song "Tere Bheege Bheege Jism ko Chum lu" and "Teri Baahon Mein Aake Main Jhoom Lu" using #BheegeBheegeJismReels.

The song is available on all leading audio sites JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, Prime Music, Spotify and Resso to name a few. The official music video is available on P J Music Label's Youtube channel. Watch here -https://youtu.be/byWLif_kYJU. Let's congratulate the team and show our support to make this song a chartbuster!

