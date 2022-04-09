Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust by Nidarshana Gowani organizes free health checkup camp for Vajreshwari village in Maharashtra on World Health Day

New Delhi [India] April 8 (ANI/PNN): On World Health Day, Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust organized a free health check-up camp for people in Vajreshwari, Maharashtra. The village is located in the interiors of Maharashtra with a lack of health care services and amenities. The health camp provided free health check-ups for children's health, women's health, eye checkup, essential vitals, etc.

The free camp offered free services and medicines to more than 500 villagers from Vajreshwari in Maharashtra. Many people in the rural parts of Maharashtra are still deprived of essential medical facilities and health care services. The free health camp was a significant boon for the people during the challenging times.

The trust organized a team of 20+ doctors to conduct the health check-up, create awareness on various health-related topics and provide the people with the right direction to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The camp also provided the COVID19 vaccination to many people who had yet not received the first dose. A villager at the health camp said, "We are located in the interiors of Maharashtra. It becomes tough for us to access medical facilities and afford healthcare services. We are grateful to Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani trust for providing the free health checkup camp and the medicines".



During the event, the trustee Nidarshana Gowani said, "Even with the advancement in technology, many areas in our country do not receive adequate healthcare facilities. During these challenging times of the pandemic, it is important that we build our immunity, be fit and build a strong, healthy community. Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is working actively towards building a healthier society through our different programs and initiatives. I want to thank the team of doctors and nurses who were present during the camp and provided a selfless service towards society".

Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has been working toward the welfare of society for many decades. Recently, they also provided HPV vaccination to girls to prevent cancer. Such programs and initiatives are the stepping stones towards a stronger community and country.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

