Anoob P.T. joins Socialpilot as Head of Marketing to drive growth and elevate marketing efforts

Lewes (Delaware) [US], April 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Social media management suite, SocialPilot, has appointed Anoob P.T. as the Head of Marketing, signaling a significant boost to their marketing strategies. This move is intended to improve the company's overall marketing and broaden its consumer base.

SocialPilot's commitment to strengthening its executive team is demonstrated by the company's strong first-quarter performance and the addition of Anoob to the team, which follows the company's hiring of Sukhpreet Anand as Head of Customer Support earlier this year. SocialPilot will soon announce its key additions for engineering and product teams in the coming months.

As a seasoned marketing professional with a focus on the digital ecosystem, Anoob has worked with leading B2B, B2C, and media firms. He brings over 12 years of experience in managing digital strategy, channel marketing, performance, and growth marketing for brands in a variety of roles. Prior to that, Anoob co-founded HomeScreenNetwork, where he oversaw digital marketing and the startup went on to raise USD 2 million in pre-series A funding.



Jimit Bagadiya, CEO and co-founder of SocialPilot, said, "Anoob offers a wealth of marketing expertise to SocialPilot. I am looking forward to Anoob making a contribution to our continued success as we move forward now that we are a truly global company that enables brands and agencies to manage and scale their social presence throughout the markets that we are concentrating on. I am thrilled to have him join our executive team."

Anoob stated, in response to his appointment, "I am incredibly thrilled to be joining SocialPilot, for what will be a totally different kind of challenge. With the power of SocialPilot's products and its global reach, SocialPilot has amazing potential. Although this industry moves quickly, I think SocialPilot's perseverance to product innovation, stability, and scalability will offer us a significant advantage. The current issue is to increase brand affinity among current customers, generate excitement, and convince individuals that trying our product is rewarding."

