Another feather in the cap for Ajay Ajmera and Ajmera Fashion

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 3 (ANI/PNN): What started as a dream is now becoming a reality for Ajmera. He knew that there was a small number of women involved in the textile industry and realizing this he took the difficult task of giving women an opportunity to make their own space in the industry.

Today he is one step closer to achieving that dream as a small part of it has come true.

Ajmera Fashion, a leader in the textile industry and one of the topmost manufacturers and wholesalers in the city of Surat Gujarat, let by CEO Ajay Ajmera.

On the 16th of April 2021, Ajay Ajmera was awarded the Champion of Change Award, Entrepreneur, Social Welfare (Women's Empowerment), Gujarat for the year 2020.

How was this feat achieved? Well, it started by making the environment at Ajmera Fashion as women-friendly as possible and letting every woman express themselves at the company. This not only helped numerous women become financially independent but also gave many a new identity, self-confidence and self-belief.

Regularly holding motivational workshops and training classes for personal and career development where Ajmera made it a point to continuously motivate all the female employees to believe in themselves and never be afraid, he constantly pushed them to strive for the best and constantly go up the organisational ladder. As a result, many of the Management positions have strong women commanding them.

Today the company has over 30 per cent of its active workforce as women and the numbers are just going up.

However, Ajmera knew that providing jobs was not the only way of empowering women as a majority of the women in India live in small villages or small towns, of which most are housewives or homemakers.

Thus started a YouTube channel, 'Ajmera Fashion'. On the channel, Ajmera regularly posts inspirational and self-motivational videos in which he appeals to women of all states, regions and ages of India to make themselves self-reliant, independent, confident and to take a stand for themselves in their lives. He wanted to bring a small change in the lives of the suppressed, opportunity deprived and reliant (women reliant on their family, husband or children for financial support) women of the country.



Today over 3500 women are part of the extended family at Ajmera Fashion, who can proudly say that they are financially independent, able to support their families and feel stronger and more confident than ever.

The company has helped so many women set up their own businesses from the comfort of their homes. To aid with this endeavour, Ajmera has a strong team whom he considers as his family. A call centre to aid and guide anyone over the phone on how to set up their business at home and how to obtain goods, margins and any other help has made this company a leader in this segment of the 21st century.

The year 2020 has been a year of extreme challenges and the nightmare has not ended yet. However, it is on the darkest of nights that the stars shine bright. Ajmera made it a point to make sure that he does his best to support as many women as possible during this difficult period.

Champions of Change Award is an Indian Award founded in 2011, currently headed by Nandan Jha and organized by the monthly news & current affairs magazine 'Power Corridors' and the Hindi news portal 'Panchayati Times', under the aegis of 'Interactive Forum on Indian Economy' (IFIE).

This year, the prestigious Champions of Change Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity.

Champions of Change-2020 award were conferred upon at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Panaji, Goa. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra and Goa, was the Chief Guest of the Third Edition of Champions of Change Award.

The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman NHRC). It also included Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik and Shankar Aggarwal, former Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Ministry, Govt. of India.

A few names of other awardees included for 'Champions of Change 2020' were; Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa (Social Service), Shripad Naik, Union Minister for Ayush Ministry &MoS Defence (Social service), M.K. Stalin, President of DMK (Social Service), Hema Malini, MP & Veteran Indian Film Actress (Social Service),Pahlaj Nihalani, Former Chairman Censor Board & Veteran Film Producer, Iqbal Singh Chahal (BMC Commissioner), Dr Gautam Bhansali (Corona Warrior & Healthcare), Sonu Nigam (Renowned Playback Singer), Anees Bazmee Film Director, Hema Sardesai Renowned Playback Singer, Miss Sushmita Sen Former Miss Universe and Film Actor and many more champions.

