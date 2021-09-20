Another feather in the CAP!

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): Yusuf Pathan, ace cricketer and two-time World Cup winner, accompanied by Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director CAP, inaugurated their 4th centre in UP at Vrindavan (Mathura), adding another jewel to the CAP crown.

With a technology-enabled, strong on-ground curriculum and a team of experts providing high-level cricket coaching, this new CAP centre promises to fulfil the aspirations of budding cricketers in the Vrindavan region of Mathura district.

Yusuf Pathan plays the Role of Mentor

Yusuf Pathan, Director, Cricket Academy of Pathans, shared his experiences of playing cricket at the highest level while interacting with the students and encouraging them to follow their dreams. He stressed the importance of dedication and hard work for achieving their goals in the field of cricket. "We are very pleased by the overwhelming response to this new centre in terms of registration", he said.

Talking about the successful training strategy of CAP, he added, "Players from CAP Patna have been selected to play for the State Team, including six boys who have been named for the U-19 Bihar State Team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. One of our girl students has been named for the U-19 Bihar Team Squad. Across all our centres, we have had more than 70 of our students getting selected at district and state levels. These success stories are indeed an indication of our commitment to helping our students realise their potential".



Managing Director, Harmeet Vasdev explained the training process and highlighted the strong points which have helped CAP become one of the leading cricket academies in the country. He said, "The CAP Team is working tirelessly towards achieving its goal of launching academies across the nation in order to increase its outreach and help as many cricket aspirants as possible. We aim to launch 20 more academies in Pune, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Srinagar, Itanagar, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Agra, Bijnor, Malihabad, Gulbarga, Berhampurand have pledged to invest INR 3 crores towards this goal. We hope to become the preferred academy for cricket coaching across the country, and we are committed to it."

Giving Back to the Community

Despite the challenges of the pandemic over the last 18 months, CAP has continued to help local communities and society. The CAP Team provided food and rations in many villages across Bihar and assisted Covid wards at Mumbai. During the second wave, CAP provided free meals to thousands of affected people, thus contributing to the nation in more ways than one.

Enhancing Training Strategy using Technology

CAP uses state-of-the-art technology tools to help leverage the performances of all the students. Apart from the already in use PitchVision technology, a recent addition has been of CAP-StanceBeam, a smart cricket bat sensor that gives shot analysis in real-time and instant 360-degree batting performance data analytics to players and coaches. With real-time collaboration with the coaches, this tool keeps track of the practice sessions, enabling the coaches in providing instant correction to players. An in-house app, a tool developed recently, helps the management and coaches keep up-to-date with the daily activities at each centre.

As a leader in the field, the only way forward for CAP is towards more cricketing success stories of its students!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

